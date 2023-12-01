Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased to have another shot at Highland League Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased to have another shot at Highland League Cup glory

The Broch face Brora Rangers in Sunday's final, five years after they last reached this stage of the tournament

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has had to be patient in the quest for another shot at GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup glory.

But the Broch boss is hoping they can make the most of their opportunity when they face Brora Rangers in the final of this season’s competition on Sunday at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

During Cowie’s eight-and-a-half years as manager at Bellslea, Fraserburgh have won eight trophies.

‘We’ve been waiting for an opportunity’

But the Highland League Cup is the one honour he’s yet to win as a manager. The closest the Broch have come in that period was a loss to Formartine United in the 2018 final.

Cowie said: “We probably still feel we’ve got to make up for that day, because we didn’t turn up on the day and perform to the levels we’re capable of.

“We’ve been waiting for an opportunity to make up for that. It shows how hard it is to get to the final and get that opportunity because we haven’t been in it again before now.

“If you look back through the competition the finalists are normally different from year to year which shows it’s difficult to get to this stage.

“I’m not any different to any other manager, every season we all want to be successful and win things.

“We’ve been lucky over the last eight years to have success, the Highland League Cup is the one that’s missing and it would be nice to win it.

“There’s not many people who have been able to win the complete set as managers.

“But Brora will be exactly the same and desperate to win it.

“Every player and manager wants trophies and medals because at the end of your time that’s what you’ll be judged on more than anything else.

“Yes it would be nice to win it, but I’m under no illusions how difficult it will be.

“Brora are one of the best teams in the league, it’s as difficult a game as we could have. Looking at their squad I think it’s the strongest in the league.”

Broch in a better place

Coming into the final, Cowie is happy with Fraserburgh’s form after wins against Rothes and Brechin City, which followed a run of one win in six games.

He added: “The last couple of weeks have put us in a better place.

“We’ve kept two clean sheets against two good sides in Rothes and Brechin.

“After the Banks o’ Dee game (2-0 loss on November 3) I wasn’t in a good place and I wasn’t happy with what was happening, but we went back to basics.

Mark Cowie has been pleased with Fraserburgh’s recent form

“The whole squad is giving me a headache in terms of who should play.

“A few weeks ago that probably wasn’t the case, but we’re in a better place in terms of performances now and it’s a difficult job picking an 11 for the final.

“That’s credit to the guys who have picked themselves up and took the kick on the backside they maybe needed.”

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald hopes Highland League Cup can be his first trophy…
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Who will win the Highland League Cup?
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Banks o' Dee defender Kyle Willox pens contract extension
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Fraserburgh's Paul Young looks to break Highland League Cup duck
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Brora's Ali Sutherland seeking Highland League Cup hat-trick
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Buckie Thistle's Marcus Goodall thrilled at having the chance to face his Celtic heroes
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar delighted to reward fans with Celtic cup clash
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Brechin City v Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale…
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart thrilled after landing Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking forward to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the…