Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics v Huntly postponed

Midweek Highland League encounters called off due to frozen pitches - two games remain on.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
A snow-covered Seafield Park. Image: Strathspey Thistle FC
A snow-covered Seafield Park. Image: Strathspey Thistle FC

Two of the four midweek Highland League fixtures have been postponed.

Strathspey Thistle’s home Highland League clash against Wick Academy on Wednesday has been postponed due to a snow-bound pitch, while the freeze has also put paid to Forres Mechanics v Huntly.

The Grantown Jags, who are rooted to the foot of the division, would have been keen to get back to action following their 4-1 weekend loss at Banks o’ Dee.

Wick, who are 14th, lost their last game 3-2 against in-form Nairn County on November 25.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights

However, an icy Seafield Park pitch under a covering of snow means this game will be rearranged in due course.

Huntly were poised to visit Forres for their first game since manager Allan Hale stepped down, with first-team coach Colin Charlesworth having been placed in interim charge.

Hale, who spent two-and-a-half years at the Huntly helm, has been widely tipped to become the new boss of Scottish League Two side Elgin City.

As things stand, Keith v Banks o’ Dee and Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos remain on this Wednesday.

