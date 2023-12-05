Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics v Huntly postponed

Two of the four midweek Highland League fixtures have been postponed.

Strathspey Thistle’s home Highland League clash against Wick Academy on Wednesday has been postponed due to a snow-bound pitch, while the freeze has also put paid to Forres Mechanics v Huntly.

The Grantown Jags, who are rooted to the foot of the division, would have been keen to get back to action following their 4-1 weekend loss at Banks o’ Dee.

Wick, who are 14th, lost their last game 3-2 against in-form Nairn County on November 25.

However, an icy Seafield Park pitch under a covering of snow means this game will be rearranged in due course.

Huntly were poised to visit Forres for their first game since manager Allan Hale stepped down, with first-team coach Colin Charlesworth having been placed in interim charge.

Hale, who spent two-and-a-half years at the Huntly helm, has been widely tipped to become the new boss of Scottish League Two side Elgin City.

As things stand, Keith v Banks o’ Dee and Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos remain on this Wednesday.