Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics v Huntly postponed

Two of the four midweek Highland League fixtures have been postponed.
Strathspey Thistle’s home Highland League clash against Wick Academy on Wednesday has been postponed due to a snow-bound pitch, while the freeze has also put paid to Forres Mechanics v Huntly.
The Grantown Jags, who are rooted to the foot of the division, would have been keen to get back to action following their 4-1 weekend loss at Banks o’ Dee.
Wick, who are 14th, lost their last game 3-2 against in-form Nairn County on November 25.
However, an icy Seafield Park pitch under a covering of snow means this game will be rearranged in due course.
Huntly were poised to visit Forres for their first game since manager Allan Hale stepped down, with first-team coach Colin Charlesworth having been placed in interim charge.
Hale, who spent two-and-a-half years at the Huntly helm, has been widely tipped to become the new boss of Scottish League Two side Elgin City.
As things stand, Keith v Banks o’ Dee and Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos remain on this Wednesday.
⚠️ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠️
Due to the Mosset Park pitch being frozen, unfortunately tomorrow night’s match against Huntly FC has been postponed 👎🏻
🎫 Any tickets purchased on the Fanbase App will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/wrSqOlvlmo
— ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) December 5, 2023