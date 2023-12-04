Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years

Huntly manager Allan Hale and assistant Stefan Laird have resigned after three-and-a-half years at Christie Park.

After being appointed in June 2020 the pair led the Black and Golds to 10th and eighth-placed finishes in the Breedon Highland League during their two full seasons in charge.

During Hale and Laird’s tenure Huntly also reached final of Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2022.

First-team coach Colin Charlesworth has been placed in interim charge of the Strathbogie side with senior players Zander Jack and Alex Thoirs assisting him.

Hale and Laird have been linked with a move to managerless Elgin City in recent days and Huntly announced their departure, and the exit of Under-18s coach and sports masseur Robbie Wildgoose, in a club statement.

It read: “Our management team of Allan Hale and Stefan Laird have both submitted their resignation from their positions at the club with immediate effect.

“We wish to thank Allan and Stefan for all their efforts over the last three-and-a-half years and to wish them all the best for the future.

“Our Under 18 team manager and Sports Masseur Robbie Wildgoose has also left the club. He too leaves with our best wishes.

“Colin Charlesworth has been appointed as interim manager with senior players Zander Jack and Alex Thoirs assisting him.

“I am sure that everyone involved with the club will give them and our talented group of players every support and encouragement going forward.”