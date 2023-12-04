Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years

Colin Charlesworth has been placed in interim charge of the Black and Golds.

By Callum Law
CR0044385 Callum Law request, Inverurie. Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Huntly at Harlaw Park. Picture shows; Huntly manager Allan Hale. Saturday 19 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CR0044385 Callum Law request, Inverurie. Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Huntly at Harlaw Park. Picture shows; Huntly manager Allan Hale. Saturday 19 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Huntly manager Allan Hale and assistant Stefan Laird have resigned after three-and-a-half years at Christie Park.

After being appointed in June 2020 the pair led the Black and Golds to 10th and eighth-placed finishes in the Breedon Highland League during their two full seasons in charge.

During Hale and Laird’s tenure Huntly also reached final of Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2022.

First-team coach Colin Charlesworth has been placed in interim charge of the Strathbogie side with senior players Zander Jack and Alex Thoirs assisting him.

Hale and Laird have been linked with a move to managerless Elgin City in recent days and Huntly announced their departure, and the exit of Under-18s coach and sports masseur Robbie Wildgoose, in a club statement.

It read: “Our management team of Allan Hale and Stefan Laird have both submitted their resignation from their positions at the club with immediate effect.

“We wish to thank Allan and Stefan for all their efforts over the last three-and-a-half years and to wish them all the best for the future.

“Our Under 18 team manager and Sports Masseur Robbie Wildgoose has also left the club. He too leaves with our best wishes.

“Colin Charlesworth has been appointed as interim manager with senior players Zander Jack and Alex Thoirs assisting him.

“I am sure that everyone involved with the club will give them and our talented group of players every support and encouragement going forward.”

