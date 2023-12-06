Highland League: Keith v Banks o’ Dee postponed

The Breedon Highland League game between Keith and Banks o’ Dee has been postponed due to frost.

The Maroons were due to face the league leaders at Kynoch Park tonight, but the cold weather has led to the contest being called off.

Three other Highland League fixtures – Forres Mechanics v Huntly, Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos and Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy – were also scheduled for this evening.

Tonight’s Breedon Group plc Highland League Match against @banksodee_fc has failed a pitch inspection and the match is OFF Due to frost — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) December 6, 2023

But they were all postponed yesterday following the recent cold snap.

Keith are set to return to action on Saturday when they are at home to Deveronvale, while Banks o’ Dee make the trip to Harmsworth Park to tackle Wick.