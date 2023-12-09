Aberdeen net dramatic late winner to beat Hearts 2-1 and ease pressure on boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen net dramatic late winner to beat Hearts 2-1 and ease pressure on boss Barry Robson

Leighton Clarkson nets dramatic injury time winner to haul Aberdeen out of the relegation play-off zone and up to ninth in the Premiership table

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
A dramatic late winner eased the pressure on Aberdeen boss Barry Robson as the battling Dons overcame Hearts 2-1 at Pittodrie.

The heat was on boss Robson and his squad prior to kick-off after a six game winless streak left the Dons mired second bottom of the Premiership.

That pressure increased when the Dons were a goal down at half-time and staring down the barrel of another damaging defeat.

However they did not buckle.

Whatever boss Robson said to the Reds at the break it worked as they were superb in the second half and secured a deserved victory.

The Reds hit-back via Bojan Miovski before Leighton Clarkson fired in a dramatic late winner four minutes into injury time.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with teammate Jamie McGrath against Hearts. Image: SNS

It was a huge win for Aberdeen who slashed the gap on Hearts who were third in the table prior to kick-off, to just seven points.

The Dons also have a game in hand on the Tynecastle club.

Aberdeen were booed off the pitch following the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

They turned those jeers to cheers against Hearts.

There was a sense that even if the Dons had not scored the dramatic late winner they would still have been applauded off the pitch in recognition of the commitment, passion and quality of the second half performance.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (R), chief executive Alan Burrows (C) and Director of Football Steven Gunn (L0 watch the clash against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Timely victory ahead of cup final

This dramatic late win was the a timely tonic ahead of Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup final showdown with Rangers at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Prior to the Hampden showdown the Dons face their last Europa Conference League Group G game when facing Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt hammered reigning champions Bayern Munich 5-1 at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (L) and Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland during the Premiership clash at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The bid to win a first trophy since 2014 takes complete precedence over a Euro fixture where Aberdeen can no longer qualify for the Europa Conference League knock-out phase.

Regardless of the £435,000 Uefa prize money available for a victory and club coefficient points available it is a dead rubber.

Winning silverware for the first time since the League Cup in 2014 would put a completely different complexion on a season that has so far been frustratingly inconsistent.

A trophy  could also, on top of the defeat of Hearts, be the catalyst to ignite the campaign and get the rebuilt Aberdeen squad delivering on their pre-season promise

Aberdeen’s key players should be wrapped in cotton wool and rested for the Euro match with the German Bundesliga giants – in preparation for the final.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (R) and Hearts' Kye Rowles in action in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
There were two changes to the starting XI from Wednesday’s loss to Kilmarnock.

Defender Jack Milne, 20, was handed only his second competitive start for the Dons.

Striker Ester Sokler was also reinstated to the starting-line up with Duk and Angus MacDonald dropping to the bench.

Aberdeen suffer early hammer blow

In a cagey opening played in testing weather conditions with driving wind and rain the first opportunity fell to Hearts in the 15th minute.

Alex Lowry fired in a low 22 yard drive but keeper Kelle Roos was well placed to comfortably collect.

Moments later Aberdeen defender Milne had a vicious 20 yard strike charged down.

Aberdeen fell behind in the 20th minute when Lawrence Shankland broke away from Graeme Shinnie at the back post to meet a corner whipped in by Alex Cochrane.

Former Dons striker Shankland clinically headed home from four yards.

Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

With so much riding on this game it will have been galling for boss Robson to concede the opener from a dead-ball delivery.

Aberdeen had lost all seven league games prior to the Hearts clash in which they have conceded first this season.

Somehow the under pressure Reds had to find a solution to recovering from that set-back  and engineer a way to turn-around a must-win game.

They succeeded and delivered the win with Clarkson’s dramatic winner deep into injury time to sent Pittodrie into raptures.

The Dons came close in the 34th minute when Jonny Hayes slid a low free-kick from near the left byline to the onrushing, unchecked Clarkson.

The training ground move nearly paid off when Clarkson’s 20 yard strike flashed inches wide of the far post.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski fires Aberdeen level

In the 47th minute Shinnie powered down the left flank before crossing to Miovski in the box.

The striker lost his footing on the slippy surface and couldn’t get enough power on his shot which was easily saved by keeper Zander Clark.

Aberdeen then had a powerful long range drive from Richard Jensen pushed behind for  corner.

A deserved leveller came in the 53rd minute when Jamie McGrath broke into the penalty area.

His progress was stopped with the loose ball falling to Miovski who fired a clinical, low 15 yard beyond keeper Clark for his 12th goal of the season.

Aberdeen were in the ascendency and moments later Sokler burst into the box and smashed a 15 yard drive into the side netting.

The Dons suffered a blow in the 76th minute when leading scorer Miovski was forced off after suffering a knock.

Miovski walked off the pitch but Reds boss Robson said he expects the star striker to be okay.

Aberdeen pushed for the winner and in the 85th minute substitute Shayden Morris unleashed a 22 yard drive that forced a save from Clark.

Four minute into injury time Aberdeen grabbed a sensational late winner.

Substitute Duk outpaced Kye Rowles and Craig Halkett on the right and then burst into the penalty area.

Duk squared the ball to Clarkson who fired home from six yards.

Four days earlier Aberdeen had lost to an injury time goal against Kilmarnock.

This time it was the Dons delivering a late, late show.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 7; Devlin 7, Gartenmann 7, Jensen 7; Milne 7 (Morris 73), McGrath 8 (MacDonald 90 +7), Clarkson 7, Shinnie 7, Hayes 7; Sokler 7 (Duk 73), Miovski 8 (Polvara 76)

Subs not used: Doohan, Barron,  McGarry,Duncan, Rubezic

HEARTS (3-5-2): Clark 6; Kingsley 6, Kent 7, Rowles 7; Vargas 6 (Tagawa 57), Nieuwenhof 6 (Denholm 71), Baningime 6, Sibbock 6 (Halkett 71), Cochrane 6; Lowry 6 (Grant 58), Shankland 7

Subs not used: Gordon, Oda, Forrest, McKay, Denholm

Referee: Chris Graham

Attendance: 16,064

Man-of-the-match: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

Conversation