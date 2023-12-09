Formartine United’s Julian Wade wants goals to keep him warm this winter

He’s had to adapt to Scottish winters – but Julian Wade is hoping to turn up the heat when Formartine United face Brechin City.

It’s fourth v second in the Breedon Highland League at North Lodge Park this afternoon.

Wade arrived in Scotland in the summer of 2021, with the Dominica international striker signing for the Hedgemen before joining Formartine last season.

This term, Wade has netted 13 goals for the Pitmedden side.

But, even after two-and-a-half years, he still finds it difficult to adjust to playing in freezing winter conditions.

In Dominica at this time of year, it’s 25 degrees, while in recent times in the north-east it has been 30 degrees colder.

Wade, 33, said: “I wouldn’t say the conditions are ideal – but there are many things in life that aren’t ideal, so you have to get on with it.

“It’s not something I think I’ll ever get fully used to, because I’ve spent most of my life in the heat.

“But when you score a goal, you don’t think about the cold and you have that bit of extra energy, so that’s my aim – to get some goals to keep warm.”

Hosts Formartine look for change of fortune against Brechin

United have faced Brechin twice this season, losing 1-0 at Glebe Park on the first day of the season after finishing with nine men, before being defeated 3-1 at North Lodge Park in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Wade added: “I expect a very difficult game.

“I think we need to execute our gameplan a bit better this time. In the other couple of games we’ve lost our way a little at times and we’ve been punished for it.”

Having not played since their first defeat of the league season to Fraserburgh a fortnight ago, Brechin manager Gavin Price hopes to see the benefit of their work in training over the last couple of weeks.

He said: “We know it will be a tough task against Formartine, but we’ll be ready for it.

“It’s been good working with the players the last couple of weeks to try to get some of my ideas across and try to keep improving.

“The players’ appetite for training and trying to improve is excellent.

“We’ve been working on a few things ahead of a busy period with a lot of tough games, but we’re looking forward to it.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle will be without Kevin Fraser and Andrew MacAskill for their clash with Clachnacuddin at Victoria Park, which is a 2pm kick-off.

Sam Morrison and Ryan Fyffe return for the Jags, while the Lilywhites are missing Connor Bunce, Calum Ferguson, Donald Morrison, James Anderson, Martin MacKinnon, Dylan Mackenzie and Finlay Mackenzie.

Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park is also a 2pm kick-off – as both sides look to return to winning ways.

Michael McKenzie, Daniel Whitehorn and Jack Gilliland are out for the Jags, but Liam Shewan and Alan Kerr return, while Taylor Thain is the Can-Cans’ only absentee.

Baylee Campbell and Ross Elliott miss Lossiemouth’s Grant Park encounter with Fraserburgh, who are without Jamie Beagrie and Zane Laird.

Lossiemouth’s Baylee Campbell grateful for knee op fundraising support – including team-mates giving up wages https://t.co/ZvA29dYJmy pic.twitter.com/lHchP8BADu — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) December 8, 2023

Inverurie Locos are minus Logan Johnstone and Liam Morrison for Turriff United’s visit to Harlaw Park, and Timi Fatona is out for the visitors.

Nathan McKeown is Keith’s only absentee as they welcome Deveronvale – who are still without Dane Ballard – to Kynoch Park.

Wick Academy face Banks o’ Dee at Harmsworth Park, subject to a 7.15am pitch inspection.

Jack Halliday and Kyle Henderson return for the Scorries, with Gordon MacNab, James Mackay, Alan Hughes, Mark Macadie, Ryan Campbell and David Allan out.

Kane Winton, Mark Gilmour and Garry Wood are doubts for Dee.