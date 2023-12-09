The Flying Pigs: Massive cost of feeding former Edinburgh pandas is bamboozling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Massive cost of feeding former Edinburgh pandas is bamboozling

China has a load of pandas a’ready, fit wye do they need oor eens?

Giant panda Yang Guang (Sunshine) at Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Kevin Cash, money-saving expert and king of the grips

I read this wik that we’re sending pandas tae China, fit seemed a bittie unfair. China has a load of pandas a’ready, fit wye do they need oor eens? But it turned oot that the story wis aboot the only giant pandas in the country fa hiv jist gone back tae China after 12 years in Edinburgh Zoo.

It’s a fair comedoon fae the heights o’ their fame, fan they wiz in a’ that Kung Fu movies and daein ballet in yon advert files the photographer wis haein his Kit Kat. Still, ‘at’s show business.

The Flying Pigs

Noo, obviously I hinna iver gone tae Edinburgh Zoo to visit them masel. Nae for want o’ trying, I might add – but entry is a helluva price, my Dairylea Triangle didna pass for a Blue Peter Badge, and the ooter wa’s is too high tae climb o’er.

Bad news for me, but good news for the good people o’ Corstorphine fa dinna wint tae find a pygmy hippopotamus in their paddling pool, or a jaguar using their sand pit as a litter tray.

Folk love pandas, div they? I think it’s because they seem sae like us humans. They’re lazy, clumsy, and fan ye see them up close they look exactly like a fat mannie in a panda suit.

Files they wis here, Edinburgh Zoo wis hoping they might hear the pitter patter o’ tiny panda paws. But, despite a decade o’ trying, the pandas, Sunshine and Sweetie, niver delivered. There wis a very relatable reason for ‘at an’ a’ – it turned oot that the female wis jist completely disinterested in the male.  Aye, tell me aboot it, Sunshine!

It turns oot that zoos jist rent pandas, and they’re nae cheap. Edinburgh Zoo wiz paying £1 million a year for their twa, plus £750 thoosand on top o’ that for the right kind o’ bamboo. I had nae idea it wid cost ‘at.  I also had nae idea that Edinburgh Zoo had that much cash rolling aboot.

So, in a bid tae facilitate the free movement of funds back into the UK economy in general (and my pooches, specifically), I am planning tae offer them a replacement panda for a fraction o’ the price.

My pal Mick the Pill his volunteered and is weel up for a hurl doon tae the capital, though he says he diznae want tae rax his back shoving a panda intae the back o’ the van. But he needn’t worry. He winna be manhandling endangered wildlife. He’s gaan tae be the fat mannie in the panda suit.

Cosmo Fawkes-Hunt, 13th Earl of Kinmuck

Well, truss me up, score my skin, rub me in salt and roast me! The world has gone quite frankly doolally over Rishi Sunak’s perfectly reasonable and totally necessary plans to send a small number of asylum seekers to Rwanda, in deliberate contravention of international law.

The press has been awash with the usual bleeding-heart lefty-liberal flimflam, suggesting that our government ministers are beastly ogres for even contemplating sending these poor, desperate souls to Sub-Saharan Africa, just because doing so would be unlawful, eye-wateringly expensive and entirely pointless.

Tripe and hogwash with a balderdash chaser! Great Britain has a long and proud tradition of spending money to achieve nothing – how else do you explain HS2, or ITV paying Nigel Farage £1.5 million to go into the jungle?

Once the celebrities have left the camp, it should be given a quick sweep and made ready for the first consignment of British deportees

Speaking of which, the PM should take some guidance from the bold Nigel – surely the only politician left with a shred of credibility. He’s been over in Australia, and his presence in the camp has demonstrated to everyone just what it means for humans to suffer.

In my opinion (and it is a considered opinion), Rwanda is too good for them. I visited there once and it was delightful. Rolling hills, picturesque villages, an excellent coal-mining museum… Hang on, as you were, that was the Rhondda. Still, my point remains.

They should be glad they’re not getting the same treatment my grandpappy, the 11th Earl, gave trespassers on the Kinmuck Estate. Indeed, his epithet of “I’ve never met the rambler who could outrun a shotgun pellet” is etched on the family mausoleum.

Rishi Sunak has urged Conservative Party members to get behind his Rwanda plan. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

But the antipodes may, once again, provide a solution. We also have a long and proud tradition of sending our waifs, strays and undesirables to the colonies. And we all know what a success that proved to be!

Once the celebrities have left the camp, it should be given a quick sweep and made ready for the first consignment of British deportees. If sleeping on a hammock next to Frankie Dettori and eating kangaroo collywobblers is good enough for Mr Farage, it’s good enough for Johnny Asylum-Seeker!

At first blush, it may sound ridiculous, unworkable and unethical. But, I remain hopeful, because that’s exactly the kind of policy the current government likes.

@FlyingPigNews

