Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth fired up ahead of Moray derby in Highland League

Steven MacDonald feels his Can-Cans have been lifted by their long-awaited win league last week, while Lossie midfielder Liam Archibald is on a revenge mission.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Steven MacDonald hopes a weight has been lifted off Forres Mechanics’ shoulders as they approach Saturday’s game against Lossiemouth.

The Can-Cans recorded their first league victory since August by claiming a 2-0 win away to Strathspey Thistle last weekend.

Manager MacDonald has sensed a strong response from his players in training this week, which makes him hopeful they can build on the triumph.

MacDonald, whose only absentee is Taylor Thain (ankle), said: “We have been on a difficult run, playing quite well, but not having the results we probably deserve.

“We got the victory on Saturday, and we’ve got to try and build on that.

“The signs have been positive in training this week, but we also know Lossiemouth put on a really good performance against a top team in Fraserburgh (a 1-0 loss) on Saturday.

“We know how difficult they are, and what a good squad Frank (McGettrick) has assembled there. It will be a really tough game, I’m sure of that.”

Derby rivals also near to each in Highland League table

Forres are 11th in the table, but only a point ahead of fellow Moray outfit Lossie prior to this weekend’s Mosset Park encounter.

MacDonald added: “You can certainly see the league is shaping into almost two parts now.

“It’s consistency of getting the results. We have given the top teams as good as we’ve got, but just haven’t quite got the results.

“The league can do that now – you get some really difficult runs, which you know when you are looking at the fixtures.

“You know you need to try and break that up – which we have had opportunities to do, but we didn’t manage to do it, which was disappointing.

“When teams are in and around us like Saturday, these are the games we’ve got to try and concentrate on winning. But Lossiemouth will feel exactly the same.”

Forres, meanwhile, have confirmed midfielder Lucas Davidson has left the club by mutual consent due to travel commitments and to pursue more game time.

Lossie getting stronger at the back

Liam Archibald is ready for action at Forres this weekend. Image: Jasperimage

Lossie central midfielder Liam Archibald is keen to seek a measure of revenge against the Can-Cans, which he thinks would also underline the progress the Coasters are making as a squad.

He said: “We’re looking forward to it. We’re looking to make amends for the first time we played them this season at home, when we lost 3-0 (in August).

“To be honest, it was probably the worst we’ve played this season. It actually was a kick up the backside and we have pushed on from there.

“We want to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Fraserburgh last week.

“It was a good performance. We’ve had a good run of results, so we’re still trying to maintain that momentum.

“We’ve been making good progress recently, even when you look at our goal difference. At the back, we’ve been a lot better. It’s an area we’ve improved upon.

“We’ve shown that against teams like Brora Rangers and Banks o’ Dee (both 1-1 draws).”

Many teams eye wins in ‘mini-league’

The chance to go back above their hosts is another motivation for Lossie.

Archibald, 31, said: “We were above Forres, but their win against Strathspey last week put them one point ahead of us. Any place we can climb is a motivation for us.

“Just below us, Clach have got Keith this Saturday, and Wick play Deveronvale, so it’s all teams around about us, so a few places can be affected this weekend.

“A win for us would pull us away from a few teams.”

