Ally MacDonald praises Brora’s character after ‘unacceptable’ first half against Inverurie

Ally MacDonald believes the character Brora Rangers showed in their comeback against Inverurie Locos can help them mount a title challenge.

The Cattachs player-manager was unhappy with their first half display which saw them trail the Railwaymen 2-0 at Harlaw Park.

But after the break the Sutherland side bounced back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Although Brora are 15 points behind Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City, they have four games in hand.

MacDonald reckons if they show same battling qualities as they did in Saturday’s second half they can have their say at the top end of the division.

Lay off no excuse

Brora hadn’t played for four weeks due to postponements prior to facing Inverurie.

MacDonald said: “The first half is the worst I’ve seen us. I said at half-time regardless of if we’ve not had a game for four weeks or four years it was unacceptable.

“It was nowhere near the level we’re looking for and we were off it in every single situation. We were lucky not to be further behind because we were miles off it.

“We asked for big characters in the second half because we had to lift it 10-fold.

“We knew if we got an early goal we could cause problems and put them under the cosh.

“I think we did that and then at the end of the game we’re probably a bit disappointed not to have gone and won it.

“At half-time at 2-0 down you’d think a draw would be a point gained, but then I feel there were moments there where if the final pass or shot was there we could have won it.

“We’ve got a tough schedule ahead of us but we’ve got a squad that are more than capable of competing.

“It’s going to take big characters to get through it and I think we showed in the second half we’ve got that.

“We’ve got games in hand but we need to go and win them.”

Positives despite being pegged back

Inverurie move up to 11th in the table and assistant manager Greg Moir was encouraged by their display.

He added: “Overall I thought the result was fair. It’s frustrating if you’re up 2-0 going into the second half, but Brora are a top team who will be competing at the top end.

“I think it shows the progress we’ve made, since we’ve come in there’s been a lot of progress and the buy in from the players has been unbelievable.

“We can’t thank the players enough, they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them.

“We’ve changed a lot, but they’ve embraced every little change and you can see that on the pitch.

“You can see the progress and it’s important we don’t stop, we want to keep improving.

“I wouldn’t say overall, but the first half I think is the strongest performance we’ve had in our time here.”

Game of two halves

Inverurie were in the ascendancy in first period and after Greg Mitchell stung goalkeeper Logan Ross’s palms with a 20-yard strike they took a 20th minute lead.

Cole Anderson controlled Calum Dingwall’s pass and broke into the penalty area on the right before rifling his finish into the roof of the net.

The Railwaymen tried to push on with Ross turning away Dingwall’s free-kick, but the custodian was powerless to prevent the hosts doubling their lead on 32 minutes.

Nathan Meres collected Logan Johnstone’s pass on the left side of the box, twisted away from Mark Nicolson and fired his shot into the right corner.

An off target James Wallace attempt aside, Brora offered little in the first half, but could have pulled a goal back in the 42nd minute.

Mitchell tripped Jordan MacRae inside the box, but after referee Greg Soutar pointed to the spot, MacRae blasted over from 12 yards.

Seconds later Locos goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi blocked Tony Dingwall’s attempt from Max Ewan’s left-wing cutback.

Cattachs comeback

On 56 minutes the Cattachs got the goal they craved when Wallace found Tom Kelly on the right side of the box and Ewan touched his cross-cum-shot into the net.

The equaliser arrived in the 70th minute with Alex Cooper crossing from the left byline for MacRae to head home from close range.

Both sides had chances to win it. Oluyemi parried Brora sub Martin Maclean’s strike before Paul Coutts blocked Dingwall’s net-bound follow-up.

At the other end Ross made a smothering save at the feet of of sub Myles Gaffney.

In stoppage time Kyle MacLeod shot tamely off target from a good position for the Cattachs. Gaffney had the last Locos chance, but his attempt was wayward with a clear sight of goal.