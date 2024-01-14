Absentee list mounts following Peterhead loss at Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Absentee list mounts following Peterhead loss at Stranraer

Injuries and suspensions incurred in Blue Toon's 2-0 defeat at Stair Park

By Paul Third
Peterhead' Scott Ross clears from Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead' Scott Ross clears from Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead suffered a weekend to forget as they lost key players and goals in a 2-0 defeat by Stranraer at Stair Park.

The Blue Toon, already down to a threadbare squad for the long trip, lost another three players in a day to forget against their League Two rivals.

Player co-manager Jordon Brown said: “When it’s a game of few chances the first goal is so key. We had a couple of half chances but nothing really clear cut.

“On top of that we lost numerous bodies. We lost Joe McKee early and only had three subs.

Andy McCarthy got sent off then Rory McAllister suffered a hamstring injury as well which meant we effectively finished the game with nine men.

“It was a really frustrating weekend all round.”

The Blue Toon made the long journey to Stranraer early in the hope of getting a result but Brown and Strachan were left frustrated at conceding goals at the start of each half in what was a really poor showing.

Brown said: “We spoke about concentration before the game. It happened on Tuesday as well against Dumbarton but we managed to recover and win that game.

“But away from home, when it’s been a long journey and it’s a tricky pitch, you don’t want to be chasing games.

“We’ve had a run on grass pitches right through the winter period and not dealt with it well. We fully got we deserved as we were poor.”

Blue Toon punished for defensive slackness

Hamish Ritchie had Peterhead’s best chance at Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown

The home side opened the scoring in the sixth minute when James Dolan picked out Chris Johnston in the box and he evaded a Blue Toon challenge before lifting the ball over Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

In a game of few chances Peterhead’s best chance of an equaliser fell to Hamish Ritchie but his near post shot was saved.

Stranraer doubled their lead in the first minute of the second half. Following a frantic, scrappy opening from both sides Johnston lifted the ball over the visiting defence and Tom Orr raced clear before firing past McKenzie from a tight angle.

McKenzie denied Matty Grant from adding to Stranraer’s lead when a similar move lead to Grant running clear of goal before Blue Toon player co-manager Ryan Strachan fired just wide.

The visitors’ hopes of getting back into the game were dashed in the 86th minute when McCarthy, who had already been booked, was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Scott Robertson.

No positives from long trip for co-managers

Rory McAllister suffered a hamstring injury at Stair Park. Image: Duncan Brown

Blue Toon co-boss Brown admits his side can have no complaints.

He said: “We went down on Friday night and prepared differently than we did last time but unfortunately it was the same outcome.

“It was one of our poorest performances of the season so it was majorly disappointing.

“If you get an early goal it sets the game up for you, and scoring right at the start of the second half meant everything went exactly as Stranraer would have wanted.

“It killed the game as it left us with an uphill battle of needing two goals.”

