Brora’s Ally MacDonald sets sights on Scottish Cup last 16 again

The Cattachs face Cove Rangers for a place in round five of the national tournament.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, left, and assistant manager Josh Meekings.
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald hopes they can shine on in the Scottish Cup and reach the last 16 again.

The Cattachs are scheduled to face former Breedon Highland League foes Cove Rangers, who are now in League One, at Dudgeon Park in the fourth round.

A pitch inspection is due to take place at noon on Friday with Brora forced to abandon their efforts to clear the snow-covered pitch on Thursday afternoon with more snow forecast.

Brora have previously appeared in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup in season 2017-18.

MacDonald was part of that run and would love to repeat the feat.

He said: “When you look at the competition and all the teams in it if you have a Highland League club in the last 16 it’s pretty special.

“I think everyone knows the Highland League is a good standard with some good players in it who could play in higher divisions.

“It’s good for the clubs involved, like ourselves, to show that in a national competition and hopefully we can get to the last 16 again.”

On their way to round five in 2018 Brora defeated Stranraer and East Fife, who were both in League One at the time.

That Scottish Cup adventure came to an end for the Cattachs with defeat to a Kilmarnock side containing the likes of Kris Boyd, Stephen O’Donnell and Youssouf Mulumbu.

MacDonald added: “We went on a great run and beat some teams we probably weren’t expected to beat, including League One teams.

“Then once you get to that stage you’re hoping for a tie against a Premiership team and we got that.

“If we could get to that stage again it would be massive.”

Tough tie as old foes lock horns again

Brora and Cove enjoyed plenty of battles in the Highland League prior to the Aberdeen side’s promotion in 2019.

Between them, the clubs won six league titles out of seven from 2013 until Cove reached the SPFL.

Last season Cove were in the Championship and this term the majority of their squad is full-time, which leaves MacDonald in no doubt as to how tough a task Brora face whenever the tie takes place.

He said: “We know it will be a really difficult game, they’ve gone on some journey since we last played them in the Highland League.

“They were in the Championship and even though they’re back in League One this season they look to be kicking on again.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Ally MacDonald admires Cove players like Mitch Megginson.

“Mitch Megginson, Blair Yule and Connor Scully were with them in the Highland League. They were top players then who you could see could go on to bigger and better things.

“It’s good to see those boys are still with them. They’re a top team in League One so it will be a very difficult fixture.

“We feel if we play to the levels we can we can give them a right good game and see how it goes.

“I fully believe with the ability in our team we’ll create chances, but can we take them on the day and keep the door shut at the other end?”

