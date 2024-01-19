Rab Douglas says Celtic can’t take it easy against Buckie Thistle

Former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas has warned the Hoops they are on a hiding to nothing against Buckie Thistle.

The Scottish Cup fourth round this weekend sees the Premiership champions and cup holders take on the Jags from the Breedon Highland League.

Douglas played for the Hoops between 2000 and 2005, helping them win three league titles and three Scottish Cups.

Celtic are expected to progress to the next round, but the ex-Scotland custodian says they shouldn’t underestimate Buckie.

Douglas, 51, said: “Celtic will make a few changes I think, but the players have got to come in and perform.

“If they don’t perform you’re in trouble. Buckie will be giving it their best shot because it might be the one and only time they’ll get to play Celtic.

“If you’re a fringe player coming in you’ve got to make sure you do it right and prepare right.

Buckie Thistle have defeated the following sides in this season's @ScottishCup: ✅ 4-0 vs Tayport

✅ 1-0 vs Forres Mechanics

✅ 2-2 (5-4 pens) vs Broxburn Athletic On Sunday, they face the 22/23 winners of the competition in Celtic 🏆#ScottishCup | @BuckieThistle pic.twitter.com/6APHI4oQCg — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 17, 2024

“You can’t win as a Celtic player, you’re on a hiding to nothing.

“You could be a goal down within five minutes and you never know what will happen.

“I’m sure Brendan Rodgers will have Celtic organised and switched on, as you should be as a professional.

“For Buckie it’s their day out and it’s great, you can feel the vibe around the place.”

Douglas, who also played for Meadowbank Thistle, Dundee, Leicester City, Forfar Athletic and Arbroath was in Buckie earlier this week ahead of their meeting with Celtic.

He added: “There’s activity around the club and it’s bringing a lot of media spotlight on Highland League football which is great.

“This tie is what it’s all about, it’s the romance of the cup.”