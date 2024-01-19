Rab Douglas says Celtic can’t take it easy against Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rab Douglas says Celtic can’t take it easy against Buckie Thistle

The former Hoops goalkeeper doesn't want his old club to underestimate their Breedon Highland League opponents.

By Callum Law
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas has warned the Hoops they are on a hiding to nothing against Buckie Thistle.

The Scottish Cup fourth round this weekend sees the Premiership champions and cup holders take on the Jags from the Breedon Highland League.

Douglas played for the Hoops between 2000 and 2005, helping them win three league titles and three Scottish Cups.

Celtic are expected to progress to the next round, but the ex-Scotland custodian says they shouldn’t underestimate Buckie.

Douglas, 51, said: “Celtic will make a few changes I think, but the players have got to come in and perform.

“If they don’t perform you’re in trouble. Buckie will be giving it their best shot because it might be the one and only time they’ll get to play Celtic.

“If you’re a fringe player coming in you’ve got to make sure you do it right and prepare right.

“You can’t win as a Celtic player, you’re on a hiding to nothing.

“You could be a goal down within five minutes and you never know what will happen.

“I’m sure Brendan Rodgers will have Celtic organised and switched on, as you should be as a professional.

“For Buckie it’s their day out and it’s great, you can feel the vibe around the place.”

Douglas, who also played for Meadowbank Thistle, Dundee, Leicester City, Forfar Athletic and Arbroath was in Buckie earlier this week ahead of their meeting with Celtic.

He added: “There’s activity around the club and it’s bringing a lot of media spotlight on Highland League football which is great.

“This tie is what it’s all about, it’s the romance of the cup.”

  • Rab Douglas was speaking at a Scottish Gas media event. Scottish Gas is the proud partner of the Scottish Cup.

More from Highland League

Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Buckie Thistle's Hamish Munro feared playing days were numbered - but is ready to…
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Brora's Ally MacDonald sets sights on Scottish Cup last 16 again
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray ready for battle with Celtic's Kyogo
Callum Haspell has left Rothes to join Queen's Park.
Callum Haspell leaves Highland League side Rothes to join Queen's Park in Championship
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Brora Rangers concede defeat in attempts to clear snowbound pitch
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Giant-killer Craig McKeown warns Aberdeen and Celtic not to underestimate Scottish Cup minnows Clyde…
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o' Dee on loan
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Andrew MacAskill pleased to be back in the fold ahead of Buckie Thistle's 'once…
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Buckie Thistle's Darren Strong says his inspirational son Daniel 'puts everything into perspective' ahead…
Rab Douglas, pictured at Buckie Thistle's ground Victoria Park, with the Scottish Cup.
Ally MacDonald hails Brora's efforts to get Cove Scottish Cup tie on