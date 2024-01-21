Callum Haspell pleased to step up after switch from Rothes to Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Haspell pleased to step up after switch from Rothes to Queen’s Park

The 21-year-old defender impressed for the Speysiders in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Callum Haspell, pictured during his spell with Rothes, is now at Queen's Park.

Callum Haspell is determined to prove himself after sealing a move to Queen’s Park following a fruitful spell at Rothes.

The defender joined the Speysiders last summer and impressed in the Breedon Highland League.

The Spiders, who are eighth in the Championship, swooped last week to sign the 21-year-old.

Haspell was previously with Clachnacuddin before spending a year in America. Then in 2021 he moved to Spain and joined the City of Malaga Academy and went on to play for their senior side CD Almuñécar City.

Last year he returned to Scotland and was snapped up by then Rothes boss Ross Jack.

Speaking to the Press and Journal about his move to Hampden, Haspell said: “I’ve been striving to get into full-time football in Scotland.

“I was full-time in Spain, but the level wasn’t quite as high.

“It’s great to get the opportunity with Queen’s Park and now it’s up to me to go and prove myself and show I should be here.

“For me my time at Rothes was fantastic, coming back from Spain I wanted to try to progress in the Scottish game.

“Rothes gave me that platform to show what I could do, getting the opportunities I got at Rothes has been great for me.

“I learnt a lot about the game and what you need to do in senior football.

“Rothes were great with me, I really enjoyed my time there and I’ve only got positives things to say.”

Busy time as move happened

Haspell wasn’t able to make his Queen’s Park debut at the weekend after their Championship clash with Dunfermline was postponed.

But revealed that his move has been in the offing for some time.

He added: “Queen’s Park sent someone up to watch a game and then I went on trial with them for a week last month.

“Then last week we got the green light that it was going to happen and then it’s been all systems go moving down to Glasgow from Inverness.

“It’s been hectic doing that and meeting everyone at the club.”

