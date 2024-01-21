Callum Haspell pleased to step up after switch from Rothes to Queen’s Park

Callum Haspell is determined to prove himself after sealing a move to Queen’s Park following a fruitful spell at Rothes.

The defender joined the Speysiders last summer and impressed in the Breedon Highland League.

The Spiders, who are eighth in the Championship, swooped last week to sign the 21-year-old.

Haspell was previously with Clachnacuddin before spending a year in America. Then in 2021 he moved to Spain and joined the City of Malaga Academy and went on to play for their senior side CD Almuñécar City.

Last year he returned to Scotland and was snapped up by then Rothes boss Ross Jack.

Speaking to the Press and Journal about his move to Hampden, Haspell said: “I’ve been striving to get into full-time football in Scotland.

“I was full-time in Spain, but the level wasn’t quite as high.

“It’s great to get the opportunity with Queen’s Park and now it’s up to me to go and prove myself and show I should be here.

“For me my time at Rothes was fantastic, coming back from Spain I wanted to try to progress in the Scottish game.

“Rothes gave me that platform to show what I could do, getting the opportunities I got at Rothes has been great for me.

“I learnt a lot about the game and what you need to do in senior football.

“Rothes were great with me, I really enjoyed my time there and I’ve only got positives things to say.”

Busy time as move happened

Haspell wasn’t able to make his Queen’s Park debut at the weekend after their Championship clash with Dunfermline was postponed.

But revealed that his move has been in the offing for some time.

He added: “Queen’s Park sent someone up to watch a game and then I went on trial with them for a week last month.

“Then last week we got the green light that it was going to happen and then it’s been all systems go moving down to Glasgow from Inverness.

“It’s been hectic doing that and meeting everyone at the club.”