Callum Haspell leaves Highland League side Rothes to join Queen’s Park in Championship

Breedon Highland League side Rothes have confirmed Callum Haspell has left the club to join Championship outfit Queen’s Park.

The Moray club announced on social media that a transfer fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

The 20-year-old defender joined Rothes in August 2023, having last played for Spanish side CD Almunecar, and went on to make 21 appearances during his spell at Mackessack Park.

Haspell will now join up with his new side, who sit eighth in the Championship, and his new manager Callum Davidson.

Davidson said: “Callum is joining Queen’s Park as he has great potential and I have liked what I have seen from him on the training pitch. He sees the club as a suitable place to develop.

“He is still maturing but he has the opportunity to show everyone that he has what it takes to become a full-time professional footballer.”