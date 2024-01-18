Callum Haspell leaves Highland League side Rothes to join Queen’s Park in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Callum Haspell leaves Highland League side Rothes to join Queen’s Park in Championship

The 20-year-old defender made 21 appearances for Rothes after joining the club in August 2023.

By Sophie Goodwin
Callum Haspell has left Rothes to join Queen's Park.
Callum Haspell has left Rothes to join Queen's Park. Image: Brian Smith.

Breedon Highland League side Rothes have confirmed Callum Haspell has left the club to join Championship outfit Queen’s Park.

The Moray club announced on social media that a transfer fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

The 20-year-old defender joined Rothes in August 2023, having last played for Spanish side CD Almunecar, and went on to make 21 appearances during his spell at Mackessack Park.

Haspell will now join up with his new side, who sit eighth in the Championship, and his new manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Haspell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Davidson said: “Callum is joining Queen’s Park as he has great potential and I have liked what I have seen from him on the training pitch. He sees the club as a suitable place to develop.

“He is still maturing but he has the opportunity to show everyone that he has what it takes to become a full-time professional footballer.”

More from Highland League

Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers concede defeat in attempts to clear snowbound pitch
Formartine v Cove Pictured is Formartine Captain Craig McKeown Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 10/10/2015
Giant-killer Craig McKeown warns Aberdeen and Celtic not to underestimate Scottish Cup minnows Clyde…
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o' Dee on loan
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Andrew MacAskill pleased to be back in the fold ahead of Buckie Thistle's 'once…
Buckie Thistle goalkeeping coach Darren Strong, left, with son Daniel Strong and the Scottish Cup trophy at Victoria Park ahead of Buckie Thistle's fourth round tie against Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday January 21 2024. Photos by Trevor Martin - but free to use. Darren Strong was speaking at a Scottish Gas media event. Scottish Gas is the proud partner of the Scottish Cup. ScottishGas Scottish Cup Buckie Thistle coach Police Officer Darren Strong with his son Daniel (18) with Scottish Cup FREE FOR USE PIC Pic Trevor Martin
Buckie Thistle's Darren Strong says his inspirational son Daniel 'puts everything into perspective' ahead…
CR0046515 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park. Highland League fotball. Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers. Brora's manager Ally Macdonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Saturday 13th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ally MacDonald hails Brora's efforts to get Cove Scottish Cup tie on
8 November 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Huntly FC and Banks O Dee FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Huntly - Robbie Foster CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Huntly's Robbie Foster transfer-listed
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart set to be on touchline for Celtic Scottish Cup…
25 November 2023. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Scottish Cup 3rd Round match between Brora Rangers FC and Pollok FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Brora Max Ewan on the wing again CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Brora's Max Ewan looks for flying form to continue in the Scottish Cup
ScottishGas Scottish Cup Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod reading super Buckie fan Steven Kings book with the Scottish Cup before they play Celtic on Sunday FREE FOR USE PIC Pic Trevor Martin
John McLeod says Buckie Thistle aren't scared of facing Celtic

Conversation