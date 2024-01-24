Strathspey Thistle’s match against Brora Rangers postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey Thistle’s match against Brora Rangers postponed

The pitch failed a 12 noon inspection, with Storm Jocelyn having also caused damage at Seafield Park.

By Andy Skinner
Strathspey Thistle's Seafield Park.
Strathspey Thistle's Seafield Park, Image: Kenny Elrick.

Strathspey Thistle’s Highland League fixture against Brora Rangers has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Jags were due to host Brora on Wednesday night, in a game which was hastily rearranged following the postponement of the Cattachs’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Cove Rangers.

A pitch inspection was called for mid-day, with the pitch deemed unplayable and the effects of Storm Jocelyn understood to have caused some damage to the Seafield Park dressing room area.

Both sides are scheduled to return to Highland League action on Saturday, with Strathspey hosting Brechin City and Brora in action at home to Keith.

Earlier this week, Brora manager Ally MacDonald expressed his concern about a fixture pile-up for his side, who have played only 13 league matches so far this season.

Highland League: Brora Rangers boss fears fixture pile-up

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant boss Josh Meekings.
Highland League: Brora Rangers boss fears fixture pile-up
Brechin City manager Gavin Price.
Highland League: Brechin City bolstered and ready for Lossiemouth clash
Huntly celebrate after scoring against Forfar in this season's Scottish Cup. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly target upset against holders Fraserburgh; Hermes ready for Turriff; Locos look…
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Title rivals Banks o' Dee and Formartine United aim to keep the pressure on…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Pictured are Buckie's Max Barry and Celtic's Greg Taylor Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry on the great experience of facing Celtic
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Lloyd Robertson in action for Inveurie Locos. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos tie down Lloyd Robertson and Jay Halliday on new contracts
Buckie Thistle fans at Parkhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle to provide free entry to Banks o' Dee match to thank fans…
Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers postponed for second time
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Buckie's Joe McCabe, left, plays the ball away from Celtic's Paulo Bernardo. Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle's Joe McCabe hopes he proved his worth against Celtic after injury absence
The featured image for Highland League Weekly on January 22 2024 which features Banks o' Dee v Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League. In the picture Dee's Lachie MacLeod, right, challenges Inverurie goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi. Photo by Darrell Benns, graphic created by DCT Design Desk.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Inverurie Locos…

Conversation