Strathspey Thistle’s match against Brora Rangers postponed

Strathspey Thistle’s Highland League fixture against Brora Rangers has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Jags were due to host Brora on Wednesday night, in a game which was hastily rearranged following the postponement of the Cattachs’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Cove Rangers.

Unfortunately the pitch has not passed the inspection and tonight’s game is postponed https://t.co/XMpkIHUbcL — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) January 24, 2024

A pitch inspection was called for mid-day, with the pitch deemed unplayable and the effects of Storm Jocelyn understood to have caused some damage to the Seafield Park dressing room area.

Both sides are scheduled to return to Highland League action on Saturday, with Strathspey hosting Brechin City and Brora in action at home to Keith.

Earlier this week, Brora manager Ally MacDonald expressed his concern about a fixture pile-up for his side, who have played only 13 league matches so far this season.