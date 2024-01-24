Ex Post Office investigator claims wrongfully convicted Uist subpostmaster still guilty – despite court clearing his name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex Post Office investigator claims wrongfully convicted Uist subpostmaster still guilty – despite court clearing his name

Raymond Grant told the Horizon IT inquiry he believed William Quarm, who died a year before his conviction was quashed, had a role to play.

By Andy Philip
Former investigator Raymond Grant appeared at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry. Image: Supplied.
Former investigator Raymond Grant appeared at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry. Image: Supplied.

A former Post Office investigator still believes North Uist sub-postmaster William Quarm stole money from his branch – despite a court overturning his wrongful conviction.

Mr Quarm, known as Bill, died in 2012 aged 69, two years after he pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the Post Office he ran with his wife Anne in Paible.

He had been convicted and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He died two years later at the age of 69 and his conviction was successfully quashed in the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh last year.

Mr Quarm’s widow, Anne, previously said she believed her husband was innocent because he was an “honourable man” and a “good husband and father”.

Investigator appears at inquiry

At the Horizon IT inquiry in London on Wednesday, former investigator Raymond Grant gave his personal view under questioning from counsel Jason Beer KC.

Asked if he thought Mr Quarm “was still guilty of the crime of embezzlement” at the time of his witness statement, Mr Grant said: “Yes, I did.”

He added: “I’ve subsequently been advised that the verdict has been reversed, so he is now not guilty of the offence.”

Asked for his personal opinion of the original verdict now, Mr Grant continued: “In my mind, I still think that Mr Quarm had a role to play in the loss of the money.”

Pressed to answer if he thought he was still guilty of the crime, he added: “Yes I do.”

Asked if that is despite the High Court overturning the conviction, Mr Grant replied: “Yes.”

Raymond Grant at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry. Image: Supplied.

Raymond Grant was employed by Royal Mail Group in various roles for 26 years from 1982. One of which was an investigations manager, based in Perth, looking at suspected fraud.

The inquiry was shown a statement about the investigation of the Paible Sub Post Office Branch, within the Bayhead shop.

It stated overnight cash holdings were fluctuating between a few hundred to tens of thousands of pounds.

An audit was ordered about cash holdings in the summer of 2008.

In a BBC interview earlier this month, Mrs Quarm said her late husband had been increasingly suicidal due to the situation.

She said: “Bill came home looking like death and crying and saying ‘I’ve had these guys in bullying me from the Post Office’.”

Mrs Quarm said she believed her husband because he was an “honourable man” and a “good husband and father”.

The widow said she had “no reason to believe otherwise”.

The post office Fujitsu Horizon IT system is central to the scandal. Image: Unpixs.

At the inquiry on January 24,  Mr Grant was also questioned repeatedly on why he had submitted a short witness statement and told to explain why he struggled to get through documents sent to him.

Mr Grant, now working for the Salvation Army, said he was set a deadline of January 2 to provide answers to questions posed by the inquiry’s legal team. After saying it was “not physically possible”, he was told he would “potentially be breaking the law”.

“My pleadings were going on deaf ears,” he said.

He also told Mr Beer he has no formal legal qualifications.

Horizon scandal continues

More than 700 branch managers were prosecuted by the Post Office after Fujitsu’s faulty accounting software, Horizon, made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

The saga prompted an outcry across the country after it was dramatised in the ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office earlier this month.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters are awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The P&J has attempted to contact Mr Quarm’s family.

More from Politics

Tahir Ali (Birmingham, Hall Green) claimed in the House of Commons that the Prime Minister had ‘boldly stated’ confidence in Israel’s adherence to international law despite documents suggesting the Foreign Office had concerns (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour MP accuses Sunak of having ‘blood of thousands of innocents on his hands’
Royal Mail’s universal service obligation stipulates that it must deliver letters six days a week to all UK addresses for the price of a stamp (Joe Giddens/PA)
What is being proposed under the Royal Mail delivery shake-up and why?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer trade personal insults during bruising PMQs
Senior Tories have rallied round Rishi Sunak and warned against ‘foolish’ infighting after former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke called for a change in leader (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Senior Tories dismiss ‘foolish’ call for Sunak to be ousted
Glasgow hosted a conference on offshore wind (Ben Birchall/PA)
Yousaf hails ‘significant milestone’ in expansion of offshore wind
The Social Democrats tabled a motion in the Dail calling on the Irish government to support South Africa’s case (Alamy/PA)
Irish government under further pressure to join Gaza genocide case
Emergency legislation passed in 2022 aimed to limit the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on renters (Alamy/PA)
Temporary rent controls proposed as cap ends
Chief of the General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders said Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was right to warn of a ‘pre-war’ world (Alastair Grant/PA)
Britain needs to train and equip a citizen army to prepare for war —…
MSPs heard while pubs, hotels and other hospitality businesses may be busy, they face sharply increased costs (PA)
Hospitality sector still ‘fighting for survival’ as costs soar, MSPs warned
The group has warned it may need a Government subsidy to survive (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Royal Mail could deliver letters just three days a week, says Ofcom