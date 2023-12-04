New Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth gets backing of chairman Gordon Carter following Allan Hale’s resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth gets backing of chairman Gordon Carter following Allan Hale’s resignation

Charlesworth has been appointed as the Black and Golds' manager until the end of the season.

By Callum Law
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager

Chairman Gordon Carter has backed interim manager Colin Charlesworth to make his mark at Huntly following the resignation of Allan Hale.

After three-and-a-half years in charge at Christie Park, Hale and assistant Stefan Laird have left, with the duo linked with manager-less Elgin City in recent days.

Black and Golds chief Carter has handed Charlesworth, who joined as a player in 2021 before being added to the coaching staff, the job of manager until the end of the season.

Senior players Alex Thoirs and Zander Jack will assist Charlesworth. who has previously played for Deveronvale, Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth, and Carter is confident Huntly – who are currently sixth in the Breedon Highland League – can continue to progress.

Natural step to appoint new boss

He said: “Colin’s been a very good player in the Highland League for more than a decade.

“He was unlucky with an injury and he’s been doing his coaching badges, taking training and taking the Under-21s.

“We feel it’s the natural progression for him to take charge, we wanted to bring him on over a longer period.

“But Colin’s the right man for us at this moment in time and will get good support from Zander Jack and Alex Thoirs, who have been around the Highland League for a long time.

“Colin will be the manager for the remainder of the season to see how he feels about doing the job.

“It’s a huge job being a manager and people who haven’t done it don’t realise how many things go with it.

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter has praised new manager Colin Charlesworth

“So it’s a case of seeing how he feels it fits into his life, we’re not going to be putting big pressure on him.

“When you have a young guy who you can see with that potential you give them a shot.

“Colin’s dad (Charlie) was our manager previously (November 2017 to July 2018) and his brother Martin played for us, they’re all good people and I’ve got no doubt Colin will make a right go of this.

“The players all respect him, he’s very tactically aware and this is the next phase of the journey to see how things go for the remainder of the season.

“We’ve got a great bunch of players who I’m sure will knuckle down and get on with it.

“Colin’s excited to get going and so are the players, it’s a matter of us working hard and trying to stay in the top half of the table.”

‘Nothing lasts forever’

Hale and Laird arrived at Huntly in June 2020 and following a first season that was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic they led the Strathbogie side to a 10th spot in the 2021-22 campaign and eighth last term.

In 2022 they also led the Black and Golds to the final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield, the club’s first final in 14 years.

Carter is disappointed to lose them and added: “Both Allan and Stefan are tremendous coaches who have worked tirelessly for Huntly to get the best out of a group of good young players.

Allan Hale resigned as Huntly manager

“They’ve done well, we’ve seen progression and I’m very happy with the way things are happen.

“I’m disappointed to lose them, but nothing lasts forever and football is football.

“We’ve now got to give Colin, another young guy who we feel has a big future in coaching and management, our support to keep the team moving forward and get the best out of the players.”

More from Highland League

Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o' Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Frost frustration as Highland League Cup final postponed
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Banks o' Dee beat Strathspey to top the Highland League in only game to…
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh stalwarts look to lift Highland League Cup
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Buckie Thistle get back to league matters in derby clash with Deveronvale
Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.
Ross County and Elgin games face pitch inspections; Three Highland League games postponed
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald hopes Highland League Cup can be his first trophy…
Colin Charlesworth, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, is Huntly's new manager
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased to have another shot at Highland League Cup glory