Highland League: Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos postponed

The Breedon Highland League game between Clachnacuddin and Inverurie Locos tonight has been postponed.

Grant Street Park failed a pitch inspection following heavy rain which means the meeting between the Lilywhites and the Railwaymen will need to be rearranged.

MATCH POSTPONED

Unfortunately Grant Street Park has failed a lunchtime inspection due to the heavy persistent rain.

Therefore our match against @InverurieLocos this evening is off.

It will be rescheduled by the league at a later date. — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) January 31, 2024

Clach will hope to return to action on Saturday with Huntly set to visit Inverness, while Locos travel to Rothes at the weekend.

The four other scheduled Highland League fixtures – Forres Mechanics v Huntly, Nairn County v Lossiemouth, Rothes v Strathspey Thistle and Turriff United v Fraserburgh – are still on.