Highland League: Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos postponed

Heavy rain has put paid to the fixture at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Clachnacuddin FC - Grant Street Park Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Clachnacuddin FC - Grant Street Park Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI

The Breedon Highland League game between Clachnacuddin and Inverurie Locos tonight has been postponed.

Grant Street Park failed a pitch inspection following heavy rain which means the meeting between the Lilywhites and the Railwaymen will need to be rearranged.

Clach will hope to return to action on Saturday with Huntly set to visit Inverness, while Locos travel to Rothes at the weekend.

The four other scheduled Highland League fixtures – Forres Mechanics v Huntly, Nairn County v Lossiemouth, Rothes v Strathspey Thistle and Turriff United v Fraserburgh – are still on.

