Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Brora Rangers get the better of Deveronvale

We round-up all of Saturday's Breedon Highland League results.

By Callum Law
Kyle MacLeod, centre, celebrates after scoring for Brora Rangers against Deveronvale. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Brora Rangers stretched their unbeaten run in the Breedon Highland League to 12 games with a 3-0 win against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

In the 2pm kick-off at Banff the Cattachs prevailed thanks to goals from Tony Dingwall, Kyle MacLeod and Jordan MacRae.

The Sutherland side have only played 15 league games, but they’ve only tasted defeat once, which was back on August 12.

Ally MacDonald’s men have 34 points and sit ninth in the table – 18 behind leaders Brechin City – but with five games in hand.

The Banffers have won once in their last nine games and sit 15 in the division.

Fast start

It took Brora just three minute to make the breakthrough. MacLeod evaded the home offside trap and was tripped by recovering defender Kyle Dalling.

Referee Robert MacKinnon pointed to the spot and although goalkeeper Sean McIntosh dived to his left to save Dingwall’s attempt the rebound broke back to the Cattachs winger to score.

The Banffers threatened to reply quickly with Harry Noble crossing from the left, but Jamie MacLellan’s header drifted narrowly wide.

Tony Dingwall, second from right, scores for Brora against Deveronvale.

Brora were dominating the ball and midway through the first period McIntosh did well to block from MacLeod.

In the 28th minute Ali Sutherland found Dingwall on the left of the area but McIntosh made an excellent save. When the ball was recycled to James Wallace on the other side of the box he was also repelled by the Vale custodian.

A minute later the visitors doubled their advantage when Matthew Strachan’s cross from the left picked out MacLeod and his looping header found the top left corner.

Cattachs in command

With a two-goal advantage Brora had control of proceedings, but Deveronvale to their credit didn’t wilt.

In the second period Gregor MacDonald and Dingwall flashed shots off target as the Cattachs looked for a third.

Midway through the half the hosts almost pulled a goal back with Ryan Park nodding narrowly over from Innes McKay’s left-wing cross.

Deveronvale’s Jamie MacLellan, right, challenges James Wallace of Brora.

Brora still seemed in the mood to add to their tally in the final quarter. Dingwall was thwarted by McIntosh and off balance also shot over from 18 yards with an empty goal to aim at following good work by MacLeod to get the better of Hamilton and McIntosh.

With 10 minutes left Cattachs sub Alex Cooper saw his drive from 15 yards deflected inches wide after a good lay-off by fellow sub MacRae.

In the last minute of the 90 Brora did net their third when MacRae headed a Cooper corner beyond McIntosh.

Other Highland League scores

Huntly beat Clachnacuddin 4-2 in the 2pm kick-off at Grant Street Park. Millar Gamble gave the Lilywhites an early lead, but Andy Hunter’s quickfire brace early in the second period turned the contest on its head.

The Black and Golds then secured the points courtesy of counters from Callum Murray and Angus Grant, Lewis Mackenzie netted late on for Clach.

A late Johnny Crawford penalty earned Formartine United a 2-1 win against Turriff United at the Haughs. Aaron Reid opened the scoring for the Pitmedden side against his former club, but John Allan quickly levelled for Turra.

In the closing stages Max Foster was sent off and Crawford converted the resultant spot-kick.

Nairn County defeated Buckie Thistle 3-0 at Station Park. The points were earned through strikes from Andrew MacLeod, Ben Barron and Harry Hennem with the Wee County leapfrogging the Jags into fifth.

Jamie Richardson and Danny Handling scored to give leaders Brechin City a 2-0 win against Lossiemouth at Glebe Park.

Banks o’ Dee stay second after beating Keith 2-0 at Spain Park. Mark Gilmour broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time and Chris Antoniazzi got on the scoresheet after the break.

Fraserburgh came from behind to beat Forres Mechanics 2-1 at Bellslea. Lee Fraser netted in the first half for the Can-Cans – his 150th goal for the club – but Scott Barbour’s second half brace won it for the Broch.

Inverurie Locos won 4-1 against Rothes at Mackessack Park. Myles Gaffney and Jay Halliday had the Railwaymen two up before the hosts netted through Liam McDade.

But Gaffney and Callum Duncan were on target late on to wrap up the victory.

Wick Academy beat Strathspey Thistle 3-2 at Harmsworth Park. Gordon MacNab, Kyle Henderson and Jack Halliday put the Scorries in control in the first half.

But Jack Davison’s double after the break brought the Grantown Jags back into it, but they were unable to take something from the game.

