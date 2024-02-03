Ross County’s poor home form continues with 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s poor home form continues with 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone

The Staggies have lost their last four matches in Dingwall without scoring.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Ross County’s poor form continued with as St Johnstone consigned them to a 1-0 defeat at Victoria Park.

Benjamin Kimpioka’s first half goal proved decisive, for a Saints did which had been without a win in six games and had not previously won away all season.

The loss leaves County without a win in eight matches, and three points adrift of Motherwell in the relegation play-off spot.

It sets up a crucial encounter at Fir Park between the two sides on Tuesday.

Benjamin Kimpioka celebrates his goal against Ross County. Image: SNS

Home form is increasingly becoming a concern, with the Staggies having now lost their last four matches in Dingwall without scoring.

Although County had much of the play, they were not able to break down a robust Saints side who held out for the three points.

Adams said: “You would have thought we could win that game.

“We created a lot of good opportunities and had the majority of the possession, but we make a mistake that allowed St Johnstone to sit in and defend really well.

“I was pleased, but as a manager you need wins and results to make yourself happy.

Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“Tuesday night at Livingston, we lose a last minute goal which was hugely disappointing.

“We played so well away at Celtic, and in this game we have created the best opportunities and failed to take them.

“It doesn’t matter, we didn’t win the game or have the quality to take our chances.

“St Johnstone have put one of two opportunities in the back of the net, and we had numerous opportunities – but nobody cares, because you need to win.

“We should have taken something from the game.

“You can only sit and go through things with anyone, but nobody gives a jot.

“I’m only saying what I’m seeing, and what everyone else is seeing.”

Selection issues for Staggies boss

Adams’ options were stretched, with seven players sidelined through injury.

He made two changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Livingston in midweek, with a change in shape facilitating Jordan White partnering Simon Murray up front. George Harmon also came in, with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson shifting into the left side of a back three, which saw Brandon Khela and Victor Loturi drop to the bench.

Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The Staggies forced the first opening on seven minutes, with good play down the left-hand side seeing Yan Dhanda tee up Harmon for a cross to the back post, where James Brown flashed an effort wide.

Saints’ first opportunity came on 11 minutes when a clearance by Eli King ricochetted into the path of Connor Smith, with his effort blocked by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The visitors missed a glorious chance eight minutes later when Smith’s through ball released Tony Gallacher inside the box, but he lifted his shot over George Wickens’ crossbar.

County began to assert influence on the game towards the half hour mark, with Dhanda latching on to a loose ball in the penalty box before flashing an effort over the bar.

It was St Johnstone who took the lead on 35 minutes in a breakaway move however. A through ball was misjudged by Will Nightingale to allow an opening for Kimpioka, who showed excellent composure to angle a low effort beyond Wickens.

County threatened in their efforts to find a response before the end of the half, with White getting the break of the ball from Andy Considine before sending in a cross which goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov did well to cut out under pressure from Murray.

Simon Murray in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Persistent play from Eli King led to the Welshman threading an excellent pass through to Brown, whose first time effort was straight at Mitov.

Teddy Jenks was next to try his luck on the stroke of half-time, with a low strike from distance which was comfortably gathered by the Saints goalkeeper.

County made a strong start to the second half, with Murray capitalising on hesitant defending before playing a square ball across goal which just evaded the run of White.

Murray began to try his own luck, with an effort from the edge of the box deflected behind before a strike on the turn was held by Mitov.

At the other end, Graham Carey attempted a long-range effort which was easily gathered by Wickens, while substitute Oludare Olufunwa blazed a strike over.

The Staggies continued to dominate possession, but Saints proved to be a difficult unit to break down as they guarded their winning position.

Eli King in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Adams shook up his forward line by bringing on Eamonn Brophy in place of White on 67 minutes, with Brown and Loick Ayina both testing Mitov.

The Staggies made further changes, with debutant Michee Efete, Josh Reid and Brandon Khela introduced to the action, but there was to be no late breakthrough from the home side.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Ayina 7, Nightingale 6, Borthwick-Jackson 6 (Khela 78); Brown 6 (Efete 78), King 7, Jenks 6, Harmon 6 (Reid 78); Dhanda 6; Murray 7, White 6 (Brophy 67).

Subs not used: Ross, Sims, Sheaf, Loturi, Henderson.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-1-3-1): Mitov 7; Keltjens 5 (Olufunwa 46), McGowan 7, Considine 7, Robinson 6; Carey 7; Kucheravyi 6, Franczak 5 (Sidibeh 59), C Smith 7, Gallacher 6 (K Smith 90); Kimpioka 7 (Clark 59).

Subs not used: Richards, May, Kane, Jaiyesimi, Sprangler.

Referee: Craig Napier
Attendance: 3,192
Star Man: Graham Carey

Conversation