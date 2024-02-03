Ross County’s poor home form continues with 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone

Ross County’s poor form continued with as St Johnstone consigned them to a 1-0 defeat at Victoria Park.

Benjamin Kimpioka’s first half goal proved decisive, for a Saints did which had been without a win in six games and had not previously won away all season.

The loss leaves County without a win in eight matches, and three points adrift of Motherwell in the relegation play-off spot.

It sets up a crucial encounter at Fir Park between the two sides on Tuesday.

Home form is increasingly becoming a concern, with the Staggies having now lost their last four matches in Dingwall without scoring.

Although County had much of the play, they were not able to break down a robust Saints side who held out for the three points.

Adams said: “You would have thought we could win that game.

“We created a lot of good opportunities and had the majority of the possession, but we make a mistake that allowed St Johnstone to sit in and defend really well.

“I was pleased, but as a manager you need wins and results to make yourself happy.

“Tuesday night at Livingston, we lose a last minute goal which was hugely disappointing.

“We played so well away at Celtic, and in this game we have created the best opportunities and failed to take them.

“It doesn’t matter, we didn’t win the game or have the quality to take our chances.

“St Johnstone have put one of two opportunities in the back of the net, and we had numerous opportunities – but nobody cares, because you need to win.

“We should have taken something from the game.

“You can only sit and go through things with anyone, but nobody gives a jot.

“I’m only saying what I’m seeing, and what everyone else is seeing.”

Selection issues for Staggies boss

Adams’ options were stretched, with seven players sidelined through injury.

He made two changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Livingston in midweek, with a change in shape facilitating Jordan White partnering Simon Murray up front. George Harmon also came in, with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson shifting into the left side of a back three, which saw Brandon Khela and Victor Loturi drop to the bench.

The Staggies forced the first opening on seven minutes, with good play down the left-hand side seeing Yan Dhanda tee up Harmon for a cross to the back post, where James Brown flashed an effort wide.

Saints’ first opportunity came on 11 minutes when a clearance by Eli King ricochetted into the path of Connor Smith, with his effort blocked by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The visitors missed a glorious chance eight minutes later when Smith’s through ball released Tony Gallacher inside the box, but he lifted his shot over George Wickens’ crossbar.

County began to assert influence on the game towards the half hour mark, with Dhanda latching on to a loose ball in the penalty box before flashing an effort over the bar.

It was St Johnstone who took the lead on 35 minutes in a breakaway move however. A through ball was misjudged by Will Nightingale to allow an opening for Kimpioka, who showed excellent composure to angle a low effort beyond Wickens.

County threatened in their efforts to find a response before the end of the half, with White getting the break of the ball from Andy Considine before sending in a cross which goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov did well to cut out under pressure from Murray.

Persistent play from Eli King led to the Welshman threading an excellent pass through to Brown, whose first time effort was straight at Mitov.

Teddy Jenks was next to try his luck on the stroke of half-time, with a low strike from distance which was comfortably gathered by the Saints goalkeeper.

County made a strong start to the second half, with Murray capitalising on hesitant defending before playing a square ball across goal which just evaded the run of White.

Murray began to try his own luck, with an effort from the edge of the box deflected behind before a strike on the turn was held by Mitov.

At the other end, Graham Carey attempted a long-range effort which was easily gathered by Wickens, while substitute Oludare Olufunwa blazed a strike over.

The Staggies continued to dominate possession, but Saints proved to be a difficult unit to break down as they guarded their winning position.

Adams shook up his forward line by bringing on Eamonn Brophy in place of White on 67 minutes, with Brown and Loick Ayina both testing Mitov.

The Staggies made further changes, with debutant Michee Efete, Josh Reid and Brandon Khela introduced to the action, but there was to be no late breakthrough from the home side.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Ayina 7, Nightingale 6, Borthwick-Jackson 6 (Khela 78); Brown 6 (Efete 78), King 7, Jenks 6, Harmon 6 (Reid 78); Dhanda 6; Murray 7, White 6 (Brophy 67).

Subs not used: Ross, Sims, Sheaf, Loturi, Henderson.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-1-3-1): Mitov 7; Keltjens 5 (Olufunwa 46), McGowan 7, Considine 7, Robinson 6; Carey 7; Kucheravyi 6, Franczak 5 (Sidibeh 59), C Smith 7, Gallacher 6 (K Smith 90); Kimpioka 7 (Clark 59).

Subs not used: Richards, May, Kane, Jaiyesimi, Sprangler.

Referee: Craig Napier

Attendance: 3,192

Star Man: Graham Carey