Highland League: Myles Gaffney at the double for Inverurie Locos; Wick Academy and Huntly chalk up wins

A superb Myles Gaffney double helped Inverurie Locos to a 4-1 victory against Rothes.

Gaffney’s double made sure of the points but the goal of the game was Rothes full back Liam McDade’s 25-yard thunderbolt.

Inverurie boss Dean Donaldson said: “We scored a good first goal in what was quite an even first half as Rothes could also have scored themselves. It took us about 10 minutes to get into the game in the second half.

“They scored a great goal to get it back to 2-1 with an unbelievable finish.

“I’m pleased with the effort and work-rate and Myles Gaffney has scored 13 goals in the last 13 games so he is definitely on form, despite not feeling that great earlier on.”

Locos took the lead in the 12th minute when Gaffney, unchallenged 15 yards out, shot past Sean McCarthy.

The home side pressed forward and local teenager Duncan Proudfoot fired wide from just outside the box.

Shortly after Locos keeper Zack Ellis was on his toes to tip a fierce Jake Thompson 25-yard free-kick over the crossbar.

Locos doubled their advantage on the hour when Jay Halliday had acres of room to pick his spot from 15 yards.

Rothes reduced the leeway in the 75th minute with a superb strike from McDade.

Five minutes later Gaffney notched his second of the afternoon with a crisp finish from 15 yards.

Locos made it 4-1 in the final minute with a tap-in from substitute Callum Duncan.

Rothes caretaker-manager Bobby Beckwith said: “Locos deserved the three points as they were clinical and took their chances, which we failed to do today.

“I think we had more possession of the ball but it’s the same old story as we’re not punishing teams.

“Again unforced errors cost us goals, we didn’t defend well at all today.

“We sat too deep and got caught on the ball too many times.”

Wick Academy 3-2 Strathspey Thistle

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson was pleased to come out on top in a game of two halves against Strathspey Thistle.

The Scorries secured their first victory since November 4 by winning 3-2 at Harmsworth Park.

Playing with a stiff wind at their backs in the first period Academy took advantage.

Gordon MacNab worked his way into the box before blasting into the roof of the net on three minutes.

In the 12th minute Kyle Henderson cut in from the right and shot into the bottom left corner.

A couple of minutes before the break Jack Halliday’s cross-cum-shot found the net after a short corner exchange with MacNab.

After the break though the Grantown Jags rallied with Jack Davison coming in off the left and picking out the bottom left corner from 20 yards on 52 minutes.

In the 73rd minute another Davison strike from similar range found the other corner for his fifth goal in three games.

Wick boss Manson said: “I didn’t think the wind was going to impact the game that much, but it did.

“It was scrappier and nervier than it should have been because we could have been further ahead at half-time.

“But I’m delighted with the result because we haven’t found wins easy to come by this season.

“The first half was really good playing the conditions well and scoring three goals, but second half was rubbish.

“All the teams in the bottom half of the league are inconsistent and on this occasion we were inconsistent from one half to the next.

“That probably shows where we are at the minute.”

Strathspey remain seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “We’re really disappointed with the result because we felt we could go and win the game.

“In the first half we were trying to defend against the wind. In the second half we gave it a good go and created chances, but unfortunately we could only take two of them.

“Jack Davison is a really good player and we’ve wanted him to score more goals which is what he’s doing.

“Hopefully he carries that on and can help us get more points on the board.”

Clachnacuddin 2-4 Huntly

A second half fightback saw Huntly come from behind to clinch a 4-2 win away to Clachnacuddin.

Manager Colin Charlesworth was pleased to secure three points in difficult conditions after a poor start.

He said: “The wind was a big factor but that aside for 15 minutes we didn’t get going.

“Clach started better than us and we didn’t deal with it properly, we were unlucky not to go in level at half-time so we addressed a few things and to a man we’ve then put in a defensive performance which has given us the opportunity to go forward and create chances.

“We went ahead with Andrew Hunter in the right place at the right time and that’s why he’s got the goals he has this season and Ryan (Sewell) has a cracking delivery and that’s a real weapon for us.”

Charlesworth highlighted the form of Angus Grant who has netted four goals in as many games recently.

Angus Grant scored in successive games netting our fourth in our 4-2 win away to Clachnacuddin. pic.twitter.com/1IjzgmBPn8 — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) February 4, 2024

He added: “He’s onto eight goals now for the season and we’re starting to see the best of him. He’s starting to get that consistency, getting goals and it makes it an easy decision to play him every week.”

The hosts took the lead after three minutes with the on-loan Millar Gamble turning in a Lewis Mackenzie corner.

In the 49th minute, a James Connelly cross was met by Ryan Sewell who saw his header turned round the post by Daniel Rae. From the resulting corner kick, Sewell picked out Andrew Hunter to head Huntly level.

The visitors got in front four minutes later when Sewell’s ball into the box saw Hunter nod in his 18th of the season.

Huntly made it 3-1 after 67 minutes when Robbie Foster saw a shot blocked before the ball rebounded for Callum Murray drove low to the far post.

The Black and Golds added their fourth in the 72nd minute. Sewell’s corner was headed off the bar by Hunter and ball dropped for Grant to tap in.

Clach grabbed a consolation 90 seconds into stoppage time when top scorer Lewis Mackenzie got in behind the visiting defence before netting with a low shot.

Clachnacuddin player-manager Conor Gethins said: “The difference between Huntly and Clach was Huntly got their chances and took them and we didn’t and we crumbled again.”