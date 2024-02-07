Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Formartine United short of bodies for quarter-final against Inverurie Locos

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson hopes they can overcome Inverurie Locos in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup despite being without up to 10 players.

The Railwaymen host the Pitmedden outfit in the quarter-final of the Shire Cup at Harlaw Park this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

Anderson is without Kieran Adams, Daniel Park and Ryan Spink due to injury, while Johnny Crawford, Aaron Norris and Lewis Wilson are doubts.

Work commitments rule out Rhys Thomas and Matthew McLean is suspended. Aberdeen loanees Aaron Reid and Adam Emslie are involved in the competition with their parent club.

Anderson has called up Brody Alberts, Grant Moroney, Arron Paterson and Lucas Smith from Formartine’s Under-21s squad.

He said: “The squad will look a bit different to what it normally does, but we’ve called up some of our young players.

“I’ve never known us having so many out. But it’s just one of those things you have to deal with it.

“Inverurie are a good side in good form, with home advantage they’ll be favourites, but hopefully we can make a game of it.

“Every game is important regardless of the competition and we want to do well in every game.

“The reward is getting to the semi-final, whether you’ve got injuries or not, you’re still striving for the same outcome.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie boss Dean Donaldson believes what’s at stake makes this the biggest game of their season.

The Aberdeenshire Cup is the Railwaymen’s last chance to win a trophy this season.

Donaldson added: “It’s a big game, in the league we’ve tried to get some stability and this is the cup and the only chance of silverware for us.

“So right now it’s probably the biggest game we’ve had this season.

“It’s about the team and if they could get through to the semi-final it would show the turnaround they’ve had and that the hard work is paying off for them.

“We’re still a long way from where we want to be, but we keep working hard.”

Broch ready for Junior test

In tonight’s other quarter-final cup holders Fraserburgh face North Region Junior Premier League side Hermes at Bellslea.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I expect a really tough game. Since Banks o’ Dee have come into the Highland League other clubs in the Juniors have shown their ambitions in terms of being successful.

“Hermes are one of those teams and they’re not in the Aberdeenshire competitions to make up the numbers.

“In pre-season they beat Inverurie and Formartine and they beat Turriff in the last round of this competition.

“We’ve been lucky to have success in recent years, but that only gives you the hunger for me.

“We’ve had an up and down season so far, but we’ve still got the potential to have a good season.”

Hermes are second in the Junior top flight and manager Steve Watson said: “It’s a really tough game.

“But we’ve got a lot of good players and I want them to do themselves justice.

“We’ve got boys who I think will be in the Highland League next season and they just need to show what they’re capable of as they do most weeks.

“Beating Turriff was a great boost for us. We’ll need a similar performance to that and more against Fraserburgh and hopefully we get it.”