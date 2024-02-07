Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Formartine United short of bodies for quarter-final against Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Formartine United short of bodies for quarter-final against Inverurie Locos

The Pitmedden side tackle the Railwaymen at Harlaw Park, while Fraserburgh host Hermes.

By Callum Law
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson hopes they can overcome Inverurie Locos in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup despite being without up to 10 players.

The Railwaymen host the Pitmedden outfit in the quarter-final of the Shire Cup at Harlaw Park this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

Anderson is without Kieran Adams, Daniel Park and Ryan Spink due to injury, while Johnny Crawford, Aaron Norris and Lewis Wilson are doubts.

Work commitments rule out Rhys Thomas and Matthew McLean is suspended. Aberdeen loanees Aaron Reid and Adam Emslie are involved in the competition with their parent club.

Anderson has called up Brody Alberts, Grant Moroney, Arron Paterson and Lucas Smith from Formartine’s Under-21s squad.

He said: “The squad will look a bit different to what it normally does, but we’ve called up some of our young players.

“I’ve never known us having so many out. But it’s just one of those things you have to deal with it.

“Inverurie are a good side in good form, with home advantage they’ll be favourites, but hopefully we can make a game of it.

“Every game is important regardless of the competition and we want to do well in every game.

“The reward is getting to the semi-final, whether you’ve got injuries or not, you’re still striving for the same outcome.”

Inverurie manager Dean Donaldson.

Meanwhile, Inverurie boss Dean Donaldson believes what’s at stake makes this the biggest game of their season.

The Aberdeenshire Cup is the Railwaymen’s last chance to win a trophy this season.

Donaldson added: “It’s a big game, in the league we’ve tried to get some stability and this is the cup and the only chance of silverware for us.

“So right now it’s probably the biggest game we’ve had this season.

“It’s about the team and if they could get through to the semi-final it would show the turnaround they’ve had and that the hard work is paying off for them.

“We’re still a long way from where we want to be, but we keep working hard.”

Broch ready for Junior test

In tonight’s other quarter-final cup holders Fraserburgh face North Region Junior Premier League side Hermes at Bellslea.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I expect a really tough game. Since Banks o’ Dee have come into the Highland League other clubs in the Juniors have shown their ambitions in terms of being successful.

“Hermes are one of those teams and they’re not in the Aberdeenshire competitions to make up the numbers.

“In pre-season they beat Inverurie and Formartine and they beat Turriff in the last round of this competition.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie.

“We’ve been lucky to have success in recent years, but that only gives you the hunger for me.

“We’ve had an up and down season so far, but we’ve still got the potential to have a good season.”

Hermes are second in the Junior top flight and manager Steve Watson said: “It’s a really tough game.

“But we’ve got a lot of good players and I want them to do themselves justice.

“We’ve got boys who I think will be in the Highland League next season and they just need to show what they’re capable of as they do most weeks.

“Beating Turriff was a great boost for us. We’ll need a similar performance to that and more against Fraserburgh and hopefully we get it.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Deveronvale v Brora Rangers and Turriff United v Formartine United

More from Highland League

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Highland League preview: Lee Fraser on reaching Forres Mechanics landmark
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Aberdeen look for improvement after late winner against Keith; Buckie mount…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup previews - Keith look to spring a surprise against Aberdeen;…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Deveronvale v Brora Rangers and Turriff United…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Highland League: Myles Gaffney at the double for Inverurie Locos; Wick Academy and Huntly…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Highland League leaders Brechin City defeat Lossiemouth; Banks o' Dee too strong for Keith
Nairn County's Andrew MacLeod. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County impress in 3-0 win against Buckie Thistle; Formartine United and Fraserburgh grind…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald happy to keep playing after featuring in win at…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Highland League results: Brora Rangers get the better of Deveronvale
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson could be without 10 players for the game against Inverurie Locos.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed with Brora boss forced to make changes for Deveronvale…