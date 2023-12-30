Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2023-24 draw revealed

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders Fraserburgh will face Huntly at Christie Park in the first round following the draw for this season’s competition.

The draw took place at North Lodge Park prior to the Breedon Highland League clash between Formartine United and Inverurie Locos today.

In the first round the Broch, who won last term’s tournament on penalties against Formartine, will be on the road against the Black and Golds.

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle tackle Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park, Junior club Hermes are at home to Turriff United and Inverurie will host Junior outfit Dyce at Harlaw Park.

The second round and semi-finals were also drawn. Aberdeen and Keith, who received first round byes, will meet in the second round with the Dons giving up home advantage.

Deveronvale – who also received a bye – will be at home to Buckie or Banks o’ Dee and Formartine will visit the winner of Inverurie v Dyce.

In the last four Aberdeen or Keith will face Inverurie, Dyce or Formartine and Huntly, Fraserburgh, Hermes or Turriff will take on Deveronvale, Buckie or Banks o’ Dee.

First round ties will be played on Wednesday January 24, second round ties will be staged on Wednesday February 7, the semi-finals will be played on Wednesday March 6 with the final scheduled for Saturday April 20.

The draw in full

First round (ties to be played on Wednesday January 34) – Hermes v Turriff United, Inverurie Locos v Dyce, Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee, Huntly v Fraserburgh.

Second round (ties to be played on Wednesday February 7) – Inverurie Locos/Dyce v Formartine, Aberdeen v Keith (to be played at Kynoch Park, Keith), Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle/Banks o’ Dee, Huntly/Fraserburgh v Hermes/Turriff United.

Semi-finals (ties to be played on Wednesday March 6) – Aberdeen/Keith v Inverurie Locos/Dyce/Formartine United, Huntly/Fraserburgh/Hermes/Turriff United v Deveronvale/Buckie Thistle/Banks o’ Dee.