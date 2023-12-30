Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2023-24 draw revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2023-24 draw revealed

The draw has taken place for the 2023-24 Shire Cup.

By Callum Law
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders Fraserburgh will face Huntly at Christie Park in the first round following the draw for this season’s competition.

The draw took place at North Lodge Park prior to the Breedon Highland League clash between Formartine United and Inverurie Locos today.

In the first round the Broch, who won last term’s tournament on penalties against Formartine, will be on the road against the Black and Golds.

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle tackle Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park, Junior club Hermes are at home to Turriff United and Inverurie will host Junior outfit Dyce at Harlaw Park.

The second round and semi-finals were also drawn. Aberdeen and Keith, who received first round byes, will meet in the second round with the Dons giving up home advantage.

Deveronvale – who also received a bye – will be at home to Buckie or Banks o’ Dee and Formartine will visit the winner of Inverurie v Dyce.

In the last four Aberdeen or Keith will face Inverurie, Dyce or Formartine and Huntly, Fraserburgh, Hermes or Turriff will take on Deveronvale, Buckie or Banks o’ Dee.

First round ties will be played on Wednesday January 24, second round ties will be staged on Wednesday February 7, the semi-finals will be played on Wednesday March 6 with the final scheduled for Saturday April 20.

The draw in full

First round (ties to be played on Wednesday January 34) – Hermes v Turriff United, Inverurie Locos v Dyce, Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee, Huntly v Fraserburgh.

Second round (ties to be played on Wednesday February 7) – Inverurie Locos/Dyce v Formartine, Aberdeen v Keith (to be played at Kynoch Park, Keith), Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle/Banks o’ Dee, Huntly/Fraserburgh v Hermes/Turriff United.

Semi-finals (ties to be played on Wednesday March 6) – Aberdeen/Keith v Inverurie Locos/Dyce/Formartine United, Huntly/Fraserburgh/Hermes/Turriff United v Deveronvale/Buckie Thistle/Banks o’ Dee.

