Strathspey Thistle match against Brora Rangers called off due to frozen pitch

Strathspey Thistle’s match against Brora Rangers has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Seafield Park surface had been playable on Tuesday, following efforts from local volunteers.

Unfortunately tonight’s scheduled game at home to Brora is postponed due to a frozen pitch. pic.twitter.com/EUqyWmVmTu — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) February 7, 2024

Low overnight temperatures and snowfall overnight caused the pitch to become unplayable however, with a 1pm inspection deeming the Highland League fixture unplayable.

A rescheduled date for the fixture will now be set for the fixture. It was the second attempt to play the match in recent weeks, having been called off a fortnight ago due to a waterlogged pitch.