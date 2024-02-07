Formartine United make double signing as EE Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Inverurie Locos is postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United make double signing as EE Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Inverurie Locos is postponed

The Pitmedden side have recruited Cameron Middleton and Lewis Duncan

By Callum Law
Stuart Anderson has made two additions to his Formartine United squad.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is pleased to have bolstered his squad by signing Cameron Middleton and Lewis Duncan.

Goalkeeper Middleton, 18, joins the Pitmedden side from Montrose, having been on loan to Midlands League side Montrose Roselea during the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lewis Duncan has signed for United on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old was part of Fraserburgh’s Breedon Highland League winning squad in season 2021-22 before spending time in America.

On his return to the north-east Duncan signed for Elgin last month.

Speaking about his two signings, manager Anderson said: “With Cameron the Midlands League is a really good standard and he’s done really well there.

“He’s at a really good age and has bags of potential. He’s someone we hope we can develop and can be a top goalkeeper.

“Lewis is the type of midfielder we were looking to get in to replace Dylan Lobban (who was recalled from loan by Aberdeen last month).

“When we learned that Elgin were willing to work with us, we jumped at the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, tonight’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final between Inverurie Locos and Formartine was postponed due to the Harlaw Park pitch being frozen.

The tie has been rearranged for Wednesday February 28.

