Formartine United make double signing as EE Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Inverurie Locos is postponed

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is pleased to have bolstered his squad by signing Cameron Middleton and Lewis Duncan.

Goalkeeper Middleton, 18, joins the Pitmedden side from Montrose, having been on loan to Midlands League side Montrose Roselea during the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lewis Duncan has signed for United on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old was part of Fraserburgh’s Breedon Highland League winning squad in season 2021-22 before spending time in America.

On his return to the north-east Duncan signed for Elgin last month.

Speaking about his two signings, manager Anderson said: “With Cameron the Midlands League is a really good standard and he’s done really well there.

“He’s at a really good age and has bags of potential. He’s someone we hope we can develop and can be a top goalkeeper.

“Lewis is the type of midfielder we were looking to get in to replace Dylan Lobban (who was recalled from loan by Aberdeen last month).

“When we learned that Elgin were willing to work with us, we jumped at the opportunity.”

MATCH POSTPONED Tonight's game has unfortunately been postponed. 🚂🔴⚽⚫ pic.twitter.com/VIVWscyMqx — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, tonight’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final between Inverurie Locos and Formartine was postponed due to the Harlaw Park pitch being frozen.

The tie has been rearranged for Wednesday February 28.