Deveronvale part company with assistant manager Richard Davidson

Deveronvale have parted company with assistant manager Richard Davidson following what the club describe as a “football incident”.

Davidson, a former manager of Junior side Colony Park and coach with Inverurie Locos, arrived at Princess Royal Park in March of last year to be boss Craig Stewart’s number two.

However, his time with the Banffers has now come to an end.

It is believed the “incident” which has led to Davidson’s Deveronvale departure occurred on Saturday when they lost 4-2 to Nairn County at Station Park in the Breedon Highland League.

A club statement from Deveronvale read: “Deveronvale FC regrettably can confirm that, following a football incident, we as a club have mutually agreed with our assistant manager, Richard Davidson, to release him from his contract with immediate effect.

“All at Deveronvale FC would like thank Richard for his contribution and service since he joined in March 2023 and wish him all the best for the future and his continued involvement in football.”