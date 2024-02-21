Day of action planned to voice anger over delays to new Belford Hospital

A “day of action” is planned next month to protest delays to building a long-awaited new Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Major NHS infrastructure projects in the north have been halted due to a two-year freeze on new builds across Scotland.

Construction of the new Belford Hospital was due to start next year and be completed by 2028.

The project had reached a very advanced stage with only final preparatory works still to complete.

A major upgrade of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and a refurbishment of Caithness General Hospital in Wick are also on ice.

Fort William march planned

A group fighting for a new Belford Hospital said is it nine years since the site for a replacement was bought.

It says the community and hospital staff were told in 2018 the new hospital was planned to open in 2022.

The group is organising the day of action for March 16.

A march with pipe bands, lorries and tractors will be held through Fort William, from The Parade to Gordon Square, starting at 11am.

The group says: “Progress towards our new hospital was dismal, until the last couple of years.

“We attended, in December, a presentation on the internal layout of the hospital with indicative elevation plans.

“We could almost see the new hospital in place.

“The news from the Scottish Government that further detailed work by NHS Highland was to stop came as a huge shock.”

It says further design work must continue to take the project forward and allow discussions to start with planners.

It also wants a meeting with the NHS Highland chair and incoming chief executive to discuss the project.

Work on hospital will not go to waste

The health board’s chief executive Pam Dudek said last week work on the projects, including the Belford, will not go to waste.

A NHS Highland spokeswoman said following the Scottish Government budget announcement in December, it is assessing its capital projects, including the replacement of the Belford Hospital.

“Our intention is to continue the current work underway until the project reaches Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Stage 2.

“This means the initial concept design is produced in line with the requirements of the initial project brief. This should be completed in spring 2024.

“Thereafter, development work will be paused, though we will continue working on the redesign of health and social care in order to be ready to pick up the project again as soon as capital funding resumes.”

Neil Gray, the cabinet secretary for health and social care, said this week he will consider whether the planning process for a replacement hospital could continue.

He said: “It is essential that NHS boards continue to plan for how they will improve and reform services. We will remain committed to supporting them in that process.”

He blamed the delay on the budget settlement the Holyrood government got from Westminster.