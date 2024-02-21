Day of action planned to voice anger over delays to new Belford Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Day of action planned to voice anger over delays to new Belford Hospital

Campaigners say work stopping on the project was a huge shock.

By John Ross
Building a new Belford Hospital has been put on hold.
Building a new Belford Hospital has been put on hold. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A “day of action” is planned next month to protest delays to building a long-awaited new Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Major NHS infrastructure projects in the north have been halted due to a two-year freeze on new builds across Scotland.

Construction of the new Belford Hospital was due to start next year and be completed by 2028.

The project had reached a very advanced stage with only final preparatory works still to complete.

A major upgrade of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and a refurbishment of Caithness General Hospital in Wick are also on ice.

Fort William march planned

A group fighting for a new Belford Hospital said is it nine years since the site for a replacement was bought.

It says the community and hospital staff were told in 2018 the new hospital was planned to open in 2022.

The group is organising the day of action for March 16.

A march with pipe bands, lorries and tractors will be held through Fort William, from The Parade to Gordon Square, starting at 11am.

Pam Dudek said work already done on the Belford will not go to waste

The group says: “Progress towards our new hospital was dismal, until the last couple of years.

“We attended, in December, a presentation on the internal layout of the hospital with indicative elevation plans.

“We could almost see the new hospital in place.

“The news from the Scottish Government that further detailed work by NHS Highland was to stop came as a huge shock.”

It says further design work must continue to take the project forward and allow discussions to start with planners.

It also wants a meeting with the NHS Highland chair and incoming chief executive to discuss the project.

Work on hospital will not go to waste

The health board’s chief executive Pam Dudek said last week work on the projects, including the Belford, will not go to waste.

A NHS Highland spokeswoman said following the Scottish Government budget announcement in December, it is assessing its capital projects, including the replacement of the Belford Hospital.

“Our intention is to continue the current work underway until the project reaches Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Stage 2.

“This means the initial concept design is produced in line with the requirements of the initial project brief. This should be completed in spring 2024.

Health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA

“Thereafter, development work will be paused, though we will continue working on the redesign of health and social care in order to be ready to pick up the project again as soon as capital funding resumes.”

Neil Gray, the cabinet secretary for health and social care, said this week he will consider whether the planning process for a replacement hospital could continue.

He said: “It is essential that NHS boards continue to plan for how they will improve and reform services. We will remain committed to supporting them in that process.”

He blamed the delay on the budget settlement the Holyrood government got from Westminster.

Conversation