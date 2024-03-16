Craig Stewart resigns as Deveronvale manager following defeat against Strathspey Thistle

Deveronvale are looking for a new manager following the departure of Craig Stewart.

Stewart stepped down as Vale boss following his side’s 3-0 home defeat against bottom of the league Strathspey Thistle.

The result leaves Vale in 16th position in the Breedon Highland League with 19 points from 28 games.

Deveronvale chairman Jim Mair said: “Craig offered his resignation to the club after the game against Strathspey which we have accepted.

“We would like to put on record our thanks for the work that Craig has done for the past eight and a half years and we will now look at getting the recruitment under way as we look to appoint a new manager to replace Craig.”