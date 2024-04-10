Could an earlier start to the Highland League season be considered?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could an earlier start to the Highland League season be considered?

Some within the division are keen to look at measures to ease fixture congestion.

By Callum Law
The Highland League is usually hit with plenty of postponements due to weather.
Some Breedon Highland League clubs are keen to explore starting the season earlier in a bid to avoid fixture congestion at the end of the campaign, the Press and Journal understands.

Sources have indicated there is growing interest in looking into kicking off earlier.

Since the Highland League became part of the pyramid a decade ago the season has usually started on the last, or second last, Saturday in July.

Being part of the pyramid means a champion is required to be declared by mid-April to go forward to compete in play-offs.

In recent years a number of clubs in contention to win the title have faced a backlog of matches in the latter part of the season.

This term championship contenders Buckie Thistle are in that boat, with their final six league fixtures having to be played in 13 days.

It is believed some Highland League figures are keen to look at starting the season in mid-July, or even early July, in a bid to try to get more games played before the bad winter weather arrives, thus potentially alleviating some congestion later in the season.

A potential flaw with any plan for an earlier start is the involvement of the Highland League champions in the group stage of the Premier Sports League Cup, which begins in mid-July.

However, the topic of an earlier start to the season is something that could be discussed at the Highland League’s AGM at the end of this term.

