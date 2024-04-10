Could an earlier start to the Highland League season be considered?

Some Breedon Highland League clubs are keen to explore starting the season earlier in a bid to avoid fixture congestion at the end of the campaign, the Press and Journal understands.

Sources have indicated there is growing interest in looking into kicking off earlier.

Since the Highland League became part of the pyramid a decade ago the season has usually started on the last, or second last, Saturday in July.

Being part of the pyramid means a champion is required to be declared by mid-April to go forward to compete in play-offs.

In recent years a number of clubs in contention to win the title have faced a backlog of matches in the latter part of the season.

This term championship contenders Buckie Thistle are in that boat, with their final six league fixtures having to be played in 13 days.

It is believed some Highland League figures are keen to look at starting the season in mid-July, or even early July, in a bid to try to get more games played before the bad winter weather arrives, thus potentially alleviating some congestion later in the season.

A potential flaw with any plan for an earlier start is the involvement of the Highland League champions in the group stage of the Premier Sports League Cup, which begins in mid-July.

However, the topic of an earlier start to the season is something that could be discussed at the Highland League’s AGM at the end of this term.