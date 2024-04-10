Suspected drug dealer smashed phone on ground when it started ringing while talking to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected drug dealer smashed phone on ground when it started ringing while talking to police

Officers were in the middle of questioning Stuart Johnstone when his dramatic reaction to a simple phone call raised eyebrows. 

By David Love
Inverness sheriff court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

Police officers became suspicious that the man they were speaking to was a drug dealer when his phone started ringing and he immediately smashed it on the ground.

Officers were in the middle of questioning Stuart Johnstone about an incident in Alness when his dramatic reaction to a simple phone call raised eyebrows.

That prompted them to seize the mobile and get a search warrant for Johnstone’s Easter Ross home – which ultimately resulted in a fruitful drugs raid.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told officers were talking to the 27-year-old in Dingwall on May 31 2020 when his phone rang and he attempted to destroy it by hurling it onto the pavement.

They got a search warrant for Johnstone’s then address in Firhill and bags of pills and a Kinder egg filled with tablets were found in the property.

Troubled background led to drug misuse

The court was previously told that in total, 5,985 pills of etizolam – a Class C drug with a total street value of approximately £6,000 – were recovered.

The phone was subsequently examined and messages relating to drug dealing were found.

Johnstone, now of Cromarty House, Dingwall, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at an earlier hearing and sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Sara Matheson that her client had a troubled upbringing which he was struggling to deal with.

“That often leads to drugs misuse to self-medicate and historically he has had a significant drug problem,” she said.

“He had a limited recollection of the offences as he was heavily under the influence of tablets at the time.

“However he has made efforts to distance himself from that lifestyle and has regained high-paid employment as a diver.

“He knows he is at a crossroads today and needs to take all the help on offer to him.”

Sentencing Johnstone to 225 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Matheson told him: “You are getting into the territory of a prison sentence unless you sort yourself out. You would be better spending your money on counselling instead of cocaine.”

