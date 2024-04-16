Highland League preview: Brechin’s Fraser MacLeod not getting caught up in table permutations

Fraser MacLeod isn’t concerning himself with all the possible permutations as Brechin City try retain their Breedon Highland League crown.

The Hedgemen – who are locked in a battle with Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at the top of division – face Keith at Kynoch Park tonight.

After this evening Brechin finish their campaign against Brora Rangers in Golspie on Saturday.

The Jags meet Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park tomorrow and tackle Keith at Victoria Park at the weekend. The Broch finish with fixtures at Bellslea against Brora tomorrow and Strathspey on Saturday.

In a tight title race goal difference could yet be a decisive factor. Brechin and Buckie are level on points with City four ahead on goal difference.

But MacLeod’s main focus is simply on winning their last two games.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who was speaking prior to Buckie’s game against Strathspey last night, said: “It’s an exciting week in store.

“I don’t think there are many leagues that will have the end to the season we’re away to have.

“We want to enjoy it, but hopefully we come out as champions at the end of it.

“With the way the league is set up it looks like goal difference will come into it.

🗓️ 𝙁𝙄𝙓𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝙍𝙀-𝙎𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘿𝙐𝙇𝙀𝘿 The league fixture against @BrechinCityFC which was postponed this week has been re-arranged for Tuesday 16th April with an 8pm kick off at Kynoch Park. If Kynoch Park isn’t playable the game will be switched to Lossiemouth FC pic.twitter.com/mGri9sRYc6 — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) April 12, 2024

“But you’ve got to give every side respect and I don’t think you can go into any game just thinking about racking up goals.

“You’ve got to focus on just winning the game and hopefully the goals will take care of themselves.

“Keith have been in great form recently, we know it will be tough, but we need to try to get the job done.

“If we play like we did in the second half against Forres on Saturday (6-1 win) hopefully we’ll be OK.”

Maroons want to have their say

Although Keith are not chasing a league title, midfielder Jordan Cooper insists they still have plenty to play for.

With three games left the Maroons could overhaul 11th-placed Rothes, who they trail by four points.

Cooper, 24, added: “People will maybe say it’s a bigger game for Brechin than it is for us.

“But with how we’ve been playing in the last couple of months we want to try to spring a surprise.

“It’s a big game for us as well, we want to finish the season well and be as high as we can.

“We can still catch Rothes and we want to keep trying to improve, that’s what is driving us on.

“It would be a great thing for us if we could have a say in the title race in some way with these games against Brechin and Buckie.

“We’ve shown we can get results and do well and we want to make sure we finish as high as we can so it’s a big game for us as well.”