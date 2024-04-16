Highland League preview: Brechin’s Fraser MacLeod not getting caught up in table permutations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League preview: Brechin’s Fraser MacLeod not getting caught up in table permutations

The Hedgemen face the Maroons at Kynoch Park.

By Callum Law
Fraser MacLeod, right, is getting ready for Brechin's Highland League game against Keith.
Fraser MacLeod isn’t concerning himself with all the possible permutations as Brechin City try retain their Breedon Highland League crown.

The Hedgemen – who are locked in a battle with Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at the top of division – face Keith at Kynoch Park tonight.

After this evening Brechin finish their campaign against Brora Rangers in Golspie on Saturday.

The Jags meet Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park tomorrow and tackle Keith at Victoria Park at the weekend. The Broch finish with fixtures at Bellslea against Brora tomorrow and Strathspey on Saturday.

In a tight title race goal difference could yet be a decisive factor. Brechin and Buckie are level on points with City four ahead on goal difference.

But MacLeod’s main focus is simply on winning their last two games.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who was speaking prior to Buckie’s game against Strathspey last night, said: “It’s an exciting week in store.

“I don’t think there are many leagues that will have the end to the season we’re away to have.

“We want to enjoy it, but hopefully we come out as champions at the end of it.

“With the way the league is set up it looks like goal difference will come into it.

“But you’ve got to give every side respect and I don’t think you can go into any game just thinking about racking up goals.

“You’ve got to focus on just winning the game and hopefully the goals will take care of themselves.

“Keith have been in great form recently, we know it will be tough, but we need to try to get the job done.

“If we play like we did in the second half against Forres on Saturday (6-1 win) hopefully we’ll be OK.”

Maroons want to have their say

Although Keith are not chasing a league title, midfielder Jordan Cooper insists they still have plenty to play for.

With three games left the Maroons could overhaul 11th-placed Rothes, who they trail by four points.

Cooper, 24, added: “People will maybe say it’s a bigger game for Brechin than it is for us.

“But with how we’ve been playing in the last couple of months we want to try to spring a surprise.

Jordan Cooper in action for Keith.

“It’s a big game for us as well, we want to finish the season well and be as high as we can.

“We can still catch Rothes and we want to keep trying to improve, that’s what is driving us on.

“It would be a great thing for us if we could have a say in the title race in some way with these games against Brechin and Buckie.

“We’ve shown we can get results and do well and we want to make sure we finish as high as we can so it’s a big game for us as well.”

