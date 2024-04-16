Scott Begbie: Out for a pint? Remember to Open Up more than just a packet of crisps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Out for a pint? Remember to Open Up more than just a packet of crisps

One chat down the pub could be the difference between someone getting the help they need over spiralling down in silence and despair.

Next time you're chatting with friends over a pint and crisps, a coffee or a meal, make that conversation count. Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock
Next time you're chatting with friends over a pint and crisps, a coffee or a meal, make that conversation count. Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

I have many great passions in life, but right up there has to be beer and crisps.

The words you are reading right now are being crafted with a fine half (Omnium – yum yum) at my right hand, and a bag of ready salted to the left. (Yes, I write in the pub. And your point is?)

As with so many things we really like in life, I know my beverage and snack of choice are not the healthiest options. But life is too short for carrot sticks and Evian.

However, my slightly guilty conscience has been eased more than a fair bit thanks to the lovely folk at Beavertown, which is one of my favourite breweries. Try the Gamma Ray, it’s lovely.

They have come up with an excellent, let’s call it life-saving, idea built around a new range of crisps called Open Up. Beavertown has partnered with the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) to create the range of snacks, which have “conversation starters” on the packs, intended to help friends open up when they’re out for a couple of beers.

Questions, designed by Calm, include things like: “What gets you through tough times?” and “If you could give your younger self advice, what would it be?”

My answers would be: “Having a beer with my mates” and “Never drink cider.”

But, on a more serious note – and this campaign is deadly serious – the idea is to get people, particularly young men, to have deeper and more meaningful conversations. The kind that could lead to someone admitting that, actually, they are struggling a bit. The sort of chat that could be the difference between someone getting the help they need over spiralling down in silence and despair.

The more we talk, the more lives we can save

Beavertown took this step following research showing that more than half of people in the UK have pretended to be just fine to avoid talking about their own mental health. And 60% of us still think there’s a stigma around mental health issues in society.

How strange that if you break a leg or an arm, folk line up to sign your stookie. But, if you have a breakdown, there’s a lingering fear that people are going to shun you.

One in four of us in Scotland will experience a mental health problem at some point in our lives

Add to that, one in four of us in Scotland will experience a mental health problem at some point in our lives. It might be a loved one. It might be a friend. It might be me. It might be you.

So, the more we are able talk about it, the more aware we become of the need to check in on each other, the more we we realise those we know – and love – might not be OK despite the facade, the more we can help people. The more lives we can save.

So, next time you’re sitting with mates over a beer, open up more than a bag of crisps.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired 

