Home Sport Football Highland League

Martin Callum’s Clach long service celebrated with testimonial

The Lilywhites face Elgin City at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin captain Martin Callum is receiving a testimonial.
Martin Callum will celebrate 13 years with Clachnacuddin tonight with a testimonial against Elgin City – with all the proceeds from the game being donated to charity.

The Lilywhites captain, who is also on the coaching staff at Grant Street Park, joined the club in the summer of 2011 from Muir of Ord.

His commitment to the Clach cause will be marked this evening when Elgin visit Merkinch (7.45pm kick-off).

Midfielder Callum was keen to ensure a good cause benefited from his testimonial with the money generated from the fixture being donated to Highlands mental health charity Mikeysline.

The 35-year-old said: “When I was offered a testimonial I was delighted. It will be a nice evening for me and my family and a chance to celebrate the last 13 years at Clach.

“I don’t really feel like the club or football generally owes me anything.

“Football has given me loads over the years so it wasn’t something I necessarily felt I needed or had to get.

“That’s one of the reasons I decided to give the gate to charity.

“I’m a part-time footballer and it’s never been my proper job. As a part-time footballer I’ve always thought it’s mad that you get paid.

“It’s maybe not much but we do get paid a bit so I thought it was an opportunity for me to give something back.

“I don’t feel I’m owed anything from the club or football.

“Mikeysline is a local charity which does great things for mental health in the Inverness area so that was why I chose them.”

Cup triumph a highlight

Looking back over his time with Clach there is one thing which stands out for Callum.

He added: “Clach is such a good club, the people involved from players to coaches to volunteers to fans are so good.

“They’re the reason I’ve been at the club so long because I’ve always enjoyed playing for Clach.

“The standout moment is the Highland League Cup win in 2014, it’s the only trophy I’ve won with Clach.

Clachnacuddin celebrate their Highland League Cup win in 2014 with Martin Callum pictured third from left in front row.

“The circumstances of it all were quite fortuitous, we got knocked out 3-0 by Brora in the first round.

“But they fielded an ineligible player and they were knocked out and it was almost like it was meant to be.

“We played Deveronvale and Lossiemouth at home in the quarter-final and semi-final.

“Then we beat Buckie in the final on penalties (after a 3-3 draw) and it was almost like it was written in the stars for us.”

