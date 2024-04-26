Highland League preview: Brora legends bow out against Turriff; Keith and Wick battle for 12th and Clach make new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League preview: Brora legends bow out against Turriff; Keith and Wick battle for 12th and Clach make new signings

The final two games of the Breedon Highland League season will be played on Saturday.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.

It will be the end of an era for Brora Rangers tomorrow as a host of club legends bow out when they finish their season against Turriff United.

Player-manager Ally MacDonald, goalkeeper Joe Malin, midfielder Dale Gillespie and attacker Paul Brindle are all leaving the Cattachs following the fixture at King George V Park in Golspie.

They have been key to Brora’s success over the last decade or so. The Sutherland side have won four Breedon Highland League titles, three GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups and six North of Scotland Cups since 2013.

Former Ross County and Elgin City goalkeeper Malin arrived at Dudgeon Park in 2013 and has been there ever since.

The 35-year-old said: “It will be emotional after the game thinking that’s a chapter of my life done with. I’ve had a great time and I wouldn’t change a single thing.

“I had good experiences being full-time at Ross County. I was part of a title-winning squads and involved in a Scottish Cup final (in 2010), although I was never the undisputed number one.

“On loan at Elgin was good as well and I got to play at Ibrox, but there have been so many highlights at Brora.

“The first two seasons when we won the league stand out, but being part of the rise of the club during my time has been great.

“It’s been a special period for Brora playing with lots of special players.”

Family and fitness led to retirement call

Explaining his decision to retire, Malin added: “I’ve got an 18-month old daughter (Reeva) and my life changed when she arrived.

“Playing part-time football is a big commitment on top of family and work commitments as well.

“Age and the way my body is feeling is another factor. After I ruptured my Achilles 18 months ago my body hasn’t been the same.

“I’ve never been 100% and I don’t think I’ll ever get back to that. Winning the Highland League Cup this season was a nice way to finish.”

Brora are guaranteed to finish sixth, and Turriff ninth, regardless of the result tomorrow. It’s United’s highest position since finishing seventh in season 2016-17.

Keith and Wick set for last day battle

Keith and Wick Academy are in a final game fight to finish 12th in the Breedon Highland League.

The Maroons meet the Scorries at Kynoch Park tomorrow when the only league position still up for grabs will be settled.

Keith occupy 12th spot, with Wick level on points, but three behind on goal difference.

After finishing 15th last season with 27 points the Maroons have made progress this term and manager Craig Ewen is keen to finish with a win to take them to 36 points.

He said: “Hopefully we can play with a good intensity and energy and finish the season on a high.

“A win for either team would be a great way to end the season.

“This season it feels like we have made a bit of progress and another win would add to that.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson is pleased to have something to play for in the final match of the season.

But he knows to end the campaign with a victory the Scorries will need to overcome a poor away record.

Just four of their 33 points have been earned on the road. Manson said: “It is not often you still have something to play for in the last game, albeit it is a small thing to play for.

“But if we beat Keith we will finish above them and that is what we are aiming to do.

“Our away form has been absolutely rotten for some reason, we don’t know why, but it’s something we’re looking to improve.”

Clach bolster squad

Clachnacuddin have completed a double signing from Strathspey Thistle with midfielders Jack Davison and Jack Mackay joining the Lilywhites on two-year deals.

Davison, who was out of contract, enjoyed a good campaign with the Grantown Jags netting 10 goals and has now returned to the Lilywhites.

The 22-year-old was previously at Grant Street Park before joining Strathspey in 2022.

Clach player-manager Conor Gethins, who signed Allan Macphee from Loch Ness last weekend, said: “Strathspey scored 34 goals last season and Jack got 10 of them which from midfield is an incredible return.

“We feel that a midfielder who scores goals is very hard to come by.

“We hope he can continue to produce this great form going into next season and at such a young age he has lots to learn and we look forward to developing these assets he has further.”

On the signing of former Invergordon captain Mackay, Gethins added: “Jack is a player I saw last season playing for Maryburgh when I was playing for Avoch.

“A player who I found on that day a tough opponent and one that caught my eye.

“With and incredible desire for fitness and a player who will look to take the ball anywhere on the park is a player I identified as one that could be a big asset to Clach.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special – Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh highlights

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Exclusive: Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart 'devastated' after missing out on play-offs
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Brechin City chairman hits out at Highland League after Buckie Thistle denied pyramid play-off…
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar shocked after Jags removed from pyramid play-off
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Buckie Thistle blow as East Kilbride progress after pyramid play-off is cancelled
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart
Graeme Stewart looks to add to Buckie Thistle's history by winning promotion
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Huntly's Kyle Dalling and Keith's Kieran Yeats transfer-listed
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Martin Callum looks back on his 'thoroughly enjoyable' time at Clachnacuddin
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Brora Rangers edge past Wick Academy to seal sixth spot in Highland League
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle Aberdeenshire Cup final…
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin's last game will be against Turriff United.
Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday aim to sign off with derby win as Brora…