Finlay Noble on why he has stepped down after 16 years as Fraserburgh chairman

Finlay Noble is proud to have been Fraserburgh chairman after stepping down following 16 years as part of a restructuring of the club.

The 55-year-old – who started out cleaning the boots at Bellslea in 1981 – will still be heavily involved with the Broch, because he is continuing as secretary, a role he has held for 24 years.

Noble and fellow director Jason Nicol are coming off of the board, but will remain on Fraserburgh’s committee, focusing on meeting the club’s operational and administrative requirements.

New faces on Fraserburgh board

Michael Murray has been appointed as chairman and Lorraine Smith has also joined the board, becoming the Broch’s first female director.

Noble said: “It was our decision. Jason and I are coming off the board to focus on the operational running of the club.

“There’s been no fallout or anything like that, which can often be the assumption when people stop doing something.

“We’ve restructured the club – so we’ve got a business board and a working committee. We’re doing this to make sure the club survives for a long time to come.

“We’re custodians of the club, which started in 1910. It’s our role is to make sure the club is run properly to ensure it’s there in the future.

“Football has changed. If you go back, it was just a case of opening the ground and playing games.

“There was no hospitality or massive fundraising to be done and there weren’t the same hoops to jump through as we have now.

“I’m very proud to have been chairman of the club I’ve supported since I was a kid.

“I could never have envisaged being in the role, and it came about in sad circumstances when the late Gordon Chegwyn passed away.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the support I’ve had in the role – from sponsors and supporters, to players and management and people on the board and the committee, the support I’ve had has been brilliant.

“I’m sure Michael will get exactly the same.

“Michael is a very switched-on guy and is someone I’m very much looking forward to working with.”

Highs and lows on Noble’s chairmanship

Reflecting on some the challenges and highlights of his tenure as chairman, Noble added: “There haven’t been too many challenges.

“Covid was a very big challenge and you wondered if the club was going to survive because of all the hurdles that were placed in front of us.

“But the community got behind us and supported us, and the players didn’t take any wages during that period, which is something I still can’t thank them enough for.

“In the main, the 16 years have been very enjoyable.

“One major highlight was the Rangers game (in the Scottish Cup in 2018).

“As a board and a club, being able to ensure we staged a game of that stature at Bellslea to allow the community to see that level of game in their own town, was one of the proudest moments.

“The season we won the league (2021-22) and the way the whole community got behind us was another major highlight.”

Murray’s pride in becoming chair

New chairman Murray runs M Squared Accountants and joined the Broch board last year.

He is also a former chairman of Fraserburgh Harbour and Fraserburgh’s all-weather sports facility, as well as being a Fraserburgh feuars (community land) manager.

Murray said: “I’m extremely proud to have been given the privilege of becoming chairman of Fraserburgh FC.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to Finlay – it’s hard to put into words what Finlay has done for this club.

“He’s covered so many positions and has committed his life to the club.

“I was extremely grateful when Finlay and Jason said they wanted to continue the operational work they do on the committee.

“I hope I can help keep the club at the level it’s at and, if possible, help it move to the next level. We’re an ambitious club and I’m really proud to be part of it.

“Our community is vital to us and we need to make sure we are continually engaging with our community and getting their support.”