Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraser Robertson targets trophies with new club Buckie Thistle; Keith and Wick players sign new deals

The midfielder has moved to the Jags while the Maroons' Joey Wilson and Craig Reid and Graeme Williamson of the Scorries have penned new contracts.

By Callum Law
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes - Fraser Robertson. CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
New signing Fraser Robertson wants to help Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle to more success.

The midfielder has joined the Jags on a three-year contract from Rothes.

Having seen Buckie win the title this year Robertson is eager to be part of a squad that brings more silverware to Victoria Park.

The 28-year-old has previously experienced success with Rothes as part of the side that won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup a year later.

Robertson, who is new Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon’s first signing, said: “I’m delighted to join Buckie.

“If you look at this year there’s no better team to be joining in the Highland League because they’re champions.

Fraser Robertson has joined the Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

“I’m looking forward to getting going when next season comes around.

“My hope would be to win as many trophies as possible. Recently Buckie have had a big success and I’d like to help them build on that and secure more silverware for the club.

“There’s plenty of competition within the squad to play regularly, but that’s always a good thing.

“I don’t think any player can be too comfortable or it can impact on the way you play.

“A bit of a healthy competition is good to bring out the best in everyone.”

Good spell with Rothes

Robertson, who has also played for Clachnacuddin in the Highland League, joined Rothes in February 2019.

During his time with the Speysiders he made 137 appearances and scored 22 goals.

Robertson enjoyed his time at Mackessack Park during what was arguably the most successful period in the Moray club’s history.

He added: “My time at Rothes was a bit of a rollercoaster, we won the Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup in my first couple of years.

Fraser Robertson helped Rothes win the North of Scotland Cup in 2021.

“After that we seemed to slowly decline, but the highs of winning the two cups maybe made the decline seem more extreme than it actually was.

“But my five years at Rothes were great and it’s just time for a new challenge and a new opportunity.

“Winning the two cups at Rothes are the highlights of my career so far, they’re the two trophies I’ve won.

“But hopefully with Buckie there will be more of those to come.”

Keith and Wick deal in players

Elsewhere Keith have secured goalkeeper Craig Reid and forward Joey Wilson on contract extensions.

Reid joined the Maroons in 2021 while Wilson arrived at Kynoch Park on a permanent basis from Formartine United last summer having previously been on loan.

Keith assistant manager Chris Craib said: “Craig’s a massive player for us, he had an excellent season so we’re delighted he’s wanting to extend his stay with the club.

“He gives the defence a lot of security and can take pressure off the defence which is a big thing.

Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid.

“Joey has been very unlucky with injury, he had some very good performances and then got an injury which ended his season.

“We know Joey has got a lot of potentially and hopefully going forward he can kick on.”

Wick Academy goalkeeper Graeme Williamson has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

The custodian, 33, joined the Scorries four years ago. Manager Gary Manson said: “I’m delighted Graeme has signed again, he was one of my first signings when I got the job.

“He’s got better with each season he’s been with us because he’s getting used to the standards required and I see him as a top Highland League goalkeeper now.”

