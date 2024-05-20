Chairman Alan McIntosh believes new boss Eddie Wolecki Black is good fit for Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh believes new manager Eddie Wolecki Black ticks all the boxes for the Coasters.

The former Lochee United, Montrose, Glasgow City, Caledonians Braves, Airdrieonians, Motherwell Women, Celtic Women and Tayport boss has joined the Grant Park outfit on a three-year contract.

Wolecki Black succeeds Frank McGettrick who stepped down as Lossiemouth manager last month after leading them to a 15th-placed finish in the Breedon Highland League.

Although Wolecki Black hasn’t managed in the Highland League before, he did have two spells with Deveronvale and a stint at Huntly as a player in the 90s.

Approach came as a surprise

Lossie chief McIntosh admits to initially being shocked by Wolecki Black’s interest in the job.

But he was impressed with the 59-year-old’s track record – which includes leading Glasgow City to eight consecutive league titles.

McIntosh said: “Eddie actually phoned me and I was surprised when I got the call.

“With his qualifications and his past record in the game, I asked him why he was interested in Lossie.

“He said when he was at Tayport they were trying to get into the Highland League to further themselves.

“When our job came up, he thought why not come into the Highland League and try to further Lossie?

“I studied his CV and gave him an interview, and we’re delighted he’s accepted the job.

“Eddie has convinced me he can improve all the stats: goals for, goals against, games won and league positions.

“My aspiration would be to get the club up into mid-table like eighth, ninth and 10th, so we’re not thinking about the threat of relegation all the time.

“We’ve been 14th and 15th in recent years in the league, so it would be good if we could get out of the bottom six.

“Eddie ticks every box for us, so hopefully it works out.”

New gaffer to move to area

Wolecki Black is based in Dundee, but is set to move to Moray having taken the Lossiemouth job.

With the majority of the Coasters’ squad signed up for next season, McIntosh is optimistic that he’s got a good pool of players to work with.

He added: “We’ve got a squad of 20-plus players – and we’ve got some signings lined up.

“But Eddie wants to work with what’s there and try to bring through youth players.

“He watched some of the youth games over the weekend and wants to try to improve what we have at the club.”

Lossie’s current coaching staff, assistant manager Ian Campbell and coaches Scott Campbell and Tony Ross, have yet to decide if they will stay on.

If they were to leave, the Coasters will look to recruit coaches to assist Wolecki Black.