Emergency services rush to A90 crash near Peterhead

Workers from the industrial estate could be seen directing traffic before police arrived.

By Graham Fleming
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Peterhead.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash on the A90.

Both police and the fire service were in attendance on the Peterhead bypass after receiving the call at 12.23pm.

A witness at the scene said he saw two cars involved in the collision and “workers from the industrial estate were directing traffic while they waited for police to arrive at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rescue sent two appliances to scene but have now left as of 12.35pm.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment for further details about this incident.

More to follow.

