Brechin City dismiss manager Gavin Price

Brechin City have parted ways with manager Gavin Price.

The former Elgin City boss took over at Glebe Park in November following Andy Kirk’s departure to St Johnstone.

But Price has now been dismissed after the Hedgemen were unable to retain the Breedon Highland League title.

Buckie Thistle pipped the Angus club to the championship on the final day of the campaign and it appears this has now cost Price his job.

With Brechin now preparing for a fourth season in the Highland League, it is unclear who they will turn to next.

City’s statement said Price had left by mutual consent, and chairman Kevin Mackie said: “I would like to thank Gavin for all his hard work and effort during his spell in charge and wish him every success in the future.

“Gavin is a great person, and whilst it has not worked out, he will always be a friend of the club.”