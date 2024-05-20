Brechin City dismiss manager Gavin Price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City dismiss manager Gavin Price

The ex-Elgin City boss was appointed in November but has now parted ways with the Hedgemen.

By Callum Law
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brechin City have parted ways with manager Gavin Price.

The former Elgin City boss took over at Glebe Park in November following Andy Kirk’s departure to St Johnstone.

But Price has now been dismissed after the Hedgemen were unable to retain the Breedon Highland League title.

Buckie Thistle pipped the Angus club to the championship on the final day of the campaign and it appears this has now cost Price his job.

With Brechin now preparing for a fourth season in the Highland League, it is unclear who they will turn to next.

City’s statement said Price had left by mutual consent, and chairman Kevin Mackie said: “I would like to thank Gavin for all his hard work and effort during his spell in charge and wish him every success in the future.

“Gavin is a great person, and whilst it has not worked out, he will always be a friend of the club.”

Conversation