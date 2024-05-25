Buckie Thistle’s Jack Murray named Highland League player of the year as Graeme Stewart named manager of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Jack Murray named Highland League player of the year as Graeme Stewart named manager of the year

It was a double for the Jags at the awards ceremony in Inverness.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle’s Jack Murray was crowned player of the year at last night’s Breedon Highland League awards dinner in Inverness.

The 23-year-old defender was not only a colossus at the back as the Jags won the championship, but scored a remarkable 26 goals in all competitions.

It was a double success for Buckie on the night with Graeme Stewart, who stepped down earlier this month, named as manager of the year.

Brechin City, also picked up two awards. Ewan Loudon was named young player of the year and Grady McGrath’s 28 league goals earned him the top scorer trophy for the second year running.

Murray is the first Buckie player to be named player of the year since Kevin Fraser in 2017.

He said: “It means a lot, at the start of the season you don’t really set out for these individual awards.

“The team comes first, but it means a lot for me and my family to win this individual award.

“When it’s voted for by the fellow players it’s very special because there are so many top players in the league.

Manager of the year Graeme Stewart, left, with player of the year Jack Murray.

“Normally this award seems to go to the strikers, but this season with the goals I scored that maybe played a part.

“On a personal level the season couldn’t have gone much better for me.

“I don’t think I’ll score that amount of goals again, but the team comes first and we were delighted to get that league trophy.

“Graeme has played a big in this as well. At times when I was bombing on trying to score he was probably thinking ‘what’s he doing?’

“But he gave me that flexibility so a massive part of this is down to Graeme and my team-mates.”

Second success for Stewart

Stewart was previously named manager of the year in 2017.

He said: “It means a lot, but it’s a team award. I couldn’t have done the job without Lewis MacKinnon (assistant manager), Hamish Munro (first-team coach), Darren Strong (goalkeeping coach) and David Young (physio) and the players.

“I’m delighted to receive it, but it’s an award for us all.

“I’m thrilled for Jack because I think he deserved it. There’s between 300 and 400 players in the league who vote for it and it’s something he should never forget because not many people win it.

“I’m enjoying the break from management and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Manager of the year Buckie’s Graeme Stewart.

Young player of the year Loudon said: “It means a lot, I’m grateful to the people who voted for me.

“The hard work I’ve put in over the season has paid off with this very nice recognition.”

Meanwhile, Deveronvale were winners of the fair play award.

Inverurie Locos’ car park steward Sandy Hay and Huntly’s husband and wife duo Bill and Kathleen Beaton, who serve as kitman and committee member respectively at Christie Park, were recognised with unsung hero awards.

There was also a special presentation for exceptional commitment to the Highland League to recently retired referee Billy Baxter.

The Inverness-based official has hung up his whistle after quarter of a century, which has included being a regular in the Highland League for the last 21 years.

