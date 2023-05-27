Brechin’s Grady McGrath nets Highland League awards treble

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City’s Grady McGrath notched a hat-trick at last night’s Breedon Highland League awards dinner in Inverness.

The Hedgemen striker was crowned player of the year and also scooped the young player of the year award as well as being the division’s top scorer with 29 league goals.

Adding to Brechin’s haul, boss Andy Kirk was named as manager of the year after guiding the Angus club to their first Highland League title.

McGrath is the first Brechin player to be victorious at the Highland League awards.

Reflecting on his success the 21-year-old said: “It means a lot to win these awards. It’s been a good season for myself personally and for Brechin so it’s good to round it off like this.

“To get the recognition from the players in all the other teams also means a lot.

“With the goals I scored I have to thank my team-mates because it’s up to them to get me the ball in the right positions and they’ve done that.

“Looking at the season overall it’s been a successful one. The play-off against Spartans didn’t go the way we wanted but it’s still been a great season.

“There’s a positive feeling around the club, we’re definitely going in the right direction.

“Hopefully next season we’ll go again and be able to go one better.”

Boss honoured

Manager of the year Kirk added: “It’s great, it’s always an honour to win awards. It’s not for me it’s a recognition of how well the team and the club has done this season.

“It’s not just the players, myself and the coaching staff – it’s the committee, the board, the chairman and the vice-chairman.

“They’ve been behind me the whole time and supported everything we’ve tried to do. There’s a lot of people who volunteer and give up a lot of time to make the club what it is.

“This award is recognition for all those people. Craig Levein (football advisor at Brechin) also deserves a mention.

“He’s supported the club and myself on and off the pitch and has had a huge part to play.

“With Grady you get recognition when you’re doing well, especially as a striker.

“He scored 29 goals in the league, 35 in all competitions and helped us win a league title so he deserves the recognition.

“But Grady has scored those goals with the help of his team-mates, the staff and everyone behind the scenes.

“The awards we’ve received are for everyone at Brechin City.”

Other winners

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh retained the fair play award.

In the unsung hero category Brechin City historian Brian Livie, Fraserburgh stalwart Ian Smith, Rothes physio Brian Neish, Inverurie Locos’ treasurer Jim Porter, Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod, Wick Academy’s groundsman Dane Robertson, Forres Mechanics kitman Willie McLean, Deveronvale volunteers Sonia and Matthew Pirie and Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh were recognised for their service.