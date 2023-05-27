Brechin’s Grady McGrath nets Highland League awards treble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin’s Grady McGrath nets Highland League awards treble

The striker won the player of the year, young player of the year and top goalscorer award.

By Callum Law
Brechin's Andy Kirk, left, was named manager of the year, with Brechin's Grady McGrath winning three awards
Brechin's Andy Kirk, left, was named manager of the year, with Brechin's Grady McGrath winning three awards

Brechin City’s Grady McGrath notched a hat-trick at last night’s Breedon Highland League awards dinner in Inverness.

The Hedgemen striker was crowned player of the year and also scooped the young player of the year award as well as being the division’s top scorer with 29 league goals.

Adding to Brechin’s haul, boss Andy Kirk was named as manager of the year after guiding the Angus club to their first Highland League title.

McGrath is the first Brechin player to be victorious at the Highland League awards.

Reflecting on his success the 21-year-old said:  “It means a lot to win these awards. It’s been a good season for myself personally and for Brechin so it’s good to round it off like this.

“To get the recognition from the players in all the other teams also means a lot.

“With the goals I scored I have to thank my team-mates because it’s up to them to get me the ball in the right positions and they’ve done that.

“Looking at the season overall it’s been a successful one. The play-off against Spartans didn’t go the way we wanted but it’s still been a great season.

“There’s a positive feeling around the club, we’re definitely going in the right direction.

“Hopefully next season we’ll go again and be able to go one better.”

Boss honoured

Manager of the year Kirk added: “It’s great, it’s always an honour to win awards. It’s not for me it’s a recognition of how well the team and the club has done this season.

“It’s not just the players, myself and the coaching staff – it’s the committee, the board, the chairman and the vice-chairman.

“They’ve been behind me the whole time and supported everything we’ve tried to do. There’s a lot of people who volunteer and give up a lot of time to make the club what it is.

“This award is recognition for all those people. Craig Levein (football advisor at Brechin) also deserves a mention.

Grady McGrath with his hat-trick of awards

“He’s supported the club and myself on and off the pitch and has had a huge part to play.

“With Grady you get recognition when you’re doing well, especially as a striker.

“He scored 29 goals in the league, 35 in all competitions and helped us win a league title so he deserves the recognition.

“But Grady has scored those goals with the help of his team-mates, the staff and everyone behind the scenes.

“The awards we’ve received are for everyone at Brechin City.”

Other winners

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh retained the fair play award.

In the unsung hero category Brechin City historian Brian Livie, Fraserburgh stalwart Ian Smith, Rothes physio Brian Neish, Inverurie Locos’ treasurer Jim Porter, Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod, Wick Academy’s groundsman Dane Robertson, Forres Mechanics kitman Willie McLean, Deveronvale volunteers Sonia and Matthew Pirie and Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh were recognised for their service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks