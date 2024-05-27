Highland League chief welcomes extra SPFL Trust Trophy place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League chief welcomes extra SPFL Trust Trophy place

Five Breedon Highland League sides will now compete in the Challenge Cup next season.

By Callum Law
Highland League president Sandy Sinclair.
Highland League president Sandy Sinclair.

President Sandy Sinclair is thrilled the Breedon Highland League have received an extra place in next season’s SPFL Trust Trophy.

A few changes have been made to the Challenge Cup for next term, which includes the number of Highland League representatives increasing for four to five.

That means the top five from the 2023-24 season – Buckie Thistle, Brechin City, Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United – will be in the first round, which will take place on July 30 and 31.

Reacting to the news Sinclair, who is Highland League president and Formartine’s treasurer, said: “It’s good news for the Highland League. We’re delighted to receive another invitation.

“On a personal level, I’m delighted because we finished fifth in the league.

“As an institution, the Highland League is always pleased to have representation in these competitions.

“We wish all our clubs all the best and hopefully they all perform to their abilities.

“I think this perhaps reflects the view that the Highland League and Lowland League are growing in strength and therefore are deserving of a place at the table.

Formartine United will be one of the Highland League sides in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“I think all the clubs will be looking forward to the draw and giving it a go when the season gets under way.”

Six Lowland League clubs (East Kilbride, Bo’ness United, Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath, Berwick Rangers and East Stirlingshire) will also be in the regionalised first round draw, alongside 11 Premiership colt teams.

The teams who finished fourth to 10th in League Two this year, which includes Elgin City, will join in the second round.

The remainder of the teams outwith the Premiership, which includes Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Cove Rangers and Peterhead, enter in round three.

Cup returns to all Scottish affair

A major change to the competition is that from next term it will revert back to consisting solely of Scottish clubs.

Since the 2016-17 campaign, a mixture of sides from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been invited to compete.

Prize money has also increased to £790,000 as a result of continued sponsorship from James Anderson through the SPFL Trust.

First round losers will receive £5,000, that fee doubles for second round losers, while clubs defeated in the third round will receive £15,000.

Sides who exit in the last 16 will earn £20,000, the four defeated quarter-finalists will receive £30,000, and £40,000 is the fee for teams who exit in the semi-finals, with the cup winners scooping £100,000 and the runners-up receiving £60,000.

Any side involved in a game which is televised by BBC Alba will receive a facility fee payment of £1,500.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We’re really pleased to announce record prize money for the SPFL Trust Trophy next season.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“The SPFL Trust have been fantastic supporters of this important cup competition. Their investment, and the continuing generosity of James and Morag Anderson, is greatly appreciated.

“We have very much enjoyed the participation of cross-border teams, who have competed in six seasons of this competition since they first joined in season 2016-17.

“However, their involvement does further complicate our already congested fixture schedule. Hence the SPFL Trust Trophy will revert to a Scottish-only competition next season.

“We are delighted to welcome five Highland League clubs and six Lowland League clubs into the SPFL Trust Trophy next season.”

Conversation