Travellers slapped with eviction notice after setting up on field next to Forres Enterprise Park

A group of Travellers have been told to leave a field near Forres Enterprise Park after they set up camp there last week.

Twelve caravans and dozens of Travellers suddenly appeared at a unoccupied field next to Horizon Scotland building.

The park and the field is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The body was made aware of the situation on Tuesday, May 21.

HIE then lodged a complaint with police and Moray Council about it.

A HIE spokesperson said: “As soon as we became aware of the Travellers’ presence last Tuesday (21 May) we notified the police and we are now implementing legal measures along with Moray Council to serve eviction notice on the encampment.

“Tenants on the Enterprise Park Forres have expressed concerns about the encampment and the issue of rubbish and we have been in contact with them about the steps we are taking.”

Forres Traveller complaint ‘a council matter’

Police confirmed they were made aware of the situation but say it’s a matter for the landowner and Moray Council.

Moray Council have specific protocols when it comes to Travellers on private land.

A council spokesperson said: ““Our Unauthorised Encampment Officer has been liaising with the group in accordance with our protocols.

“The landowner, in this case HIE, has responsibility for instructing any legal action or enforcing evictions.”

A notice has been put up at the camp site that reads: “You are hereby served with the attached notice to remove dated Twenty-Second May 2024, that you may not plead ignorance of the same.”

Images of the site show large caravans parked around the perimeter of the field with several other vehicles including trucks, cars and vans.

People could be seen in dressing gowns, children were playing, and washing was hung up to dry within the encampment.

HIE confirmed the site would be cleaned up once the camp had left.