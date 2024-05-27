Travellers slapped with eviction notice after setting up on field next to Forres Enterprise Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Travellers slapped with eviction notice after setting up on field next to Forres Enterprise Park

The encampment has been there since Tuesday, May 21.

By Ross Hempseed
Several caravans have set up on HIE land. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Several caravans have set up on HIE land. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A group of Travellers have been told to leave a field near Forres Enterprise Park after they set up camp there last week.

Twelve caravans and dozens of Travellers suddenly appeared at a unoccupied field next to Horizon Scotland building.

The park and the field is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The body was made aware of the situation on Tuesday, May 21.

HIE then lodged a complaint with police and Moray Council about it.

Caravans next to Forres Enterprise Park. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A HIE spokesperson said: “As soon as we became aware of the Travellers’ presence last Tuesday (21 May) we notified the police and we are now implementing legal measures along with Moray Council to serve eviction notice on the encampment.

“Tenants on the Enterprise Park Forres have expressed concerns about the encampment and the issue of rubbish and we have been in contact with them about the steps we are taking.”

Forres Traveller complaint ‘a council matter’

Police confirmed they were made aware of the situation but say it’s a matter for the landowner and Moray Council.

Moray Council have specific protocols when it comes to Travellers on private land.

A council spokesperson said: ““Our Unauthorised Encampment Officer has been liaising with the group in accordance with our protocols.

“The landowner, in this case HIE, has responsibility for instructing any legal action or enforcing evictions.”

A notice has been put up at the camp site that reads: “You are hereby served with the attached notice to remove dated Twenty-Second May 2024, that you may not plead ignorance of the same.”

People have been living on the site since last week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Images of the site show large caravans parked around the perimeter of the field with several other vehicles including trucks, cars and vans.

People could be seen in dressing gowns, children were playing,  and washing was hung up to dry within the encampment.

HIE confirmed the site would be cleaned up once the camp had left.

