Highland League Brechin City land ex-Caley Thistle defender Brad McKay

Brechin City have signed former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player Brad McKay.

The centre-back has penned a one-year deal with the Breedon Highland League club.

McKay, 31, began his career with Hearts and helped them win the Championship in 2015.

He then switched to St Johnstone before a loan stint at Dunfermline Athletic, who he helped to the League One title in 2016.

In 2016 McKay signed for Inverness and was part of the Caley Jags team that won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and 2020, when it was shared with Raith Rovers after the final couldn’t be played due to the Covid pandemic.

McKay has been with Falkirk for the last three years, and was loaned to Kelty Hearts during the second half of last term.

Brechin get their season under way against St Johnstone on Saturday and boss Patrick Cregg believes McKay can make a big impact over the course of the campaign.

He said: “We’re delighted to get Brad signed – he brings a wealth of experience to the group.

“He’s had a very good career and he’s on board with what we want to achieve as a group.

“We’re excited to get him in and he will play a big part for us over the course of the season.”