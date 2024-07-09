Highland League Brechin City land ex-Caley Thistle defender Brad McKay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Brechin City land ex-Caley Thistle defender Brad McKay

The 31-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Hedgemen.

By Callum Law
Inverness Caley Thistle player Brad Mckay.
Brad McKay, pictured during his time with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has joined Highland League side Brechin.

Brechin City have signed former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player Brad McKay.

The centre-back has penned a one-year deal with the Breedon Highland League club.

McKay, 31, began his career with Hearts and helped them win the Championship in 2015.

He then switched to St Johnstone before a loan stint at Dunfermline Athletic, who he helped to the League One title in 2016.

In 2016 McKay signed for Inverness and was part of the Caley Jags team that won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and 2020, when it was shared with Raith Rovers after the final couldn’t be played due to the Covid pandemic.

McKay has been with Falkirk for the last three years, and was loaned to Kelty Hearts during the second half of last term.

Brechin get their season under way against St Johnstone on Saturday and boss Patrick Cregg believes McKay can make a big impact over the course of the campaign.

He said: “We’re delighted to get Brad signed – he brings a wealth of experience to the group.

“He’s had a very good career and he’s on board with what we want to achieve as a group.

“We’re excited to get him in and he will play a big part for us over the course of the season.”

