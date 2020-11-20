John Robertson expecting ‘surreal’ experience as Caley Thistle prepares to welcome back fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle boss John Robertson admits it will be a surreal but welcome experience to watch his side playing in front of fans for the first time since March.

Three hundred supporters will be allowed to attend tomorrow’s visit of surprise Championship pacesetters Raith Rovers to Caledonian Stadium.

It will be the first time Caley Jags fans have been able to attend a game since the 3-1 home win against Queen of the South on March 10, with Scottish football shut down by the coronavirus pandemic three days later.

Robertson said: “It is going to be slightly strange after such a long time.

“I’m hoping it is a step in the right direction and it gives encouragement to other clubs.

“By being in level one, it has afforded the opportunity to Ross County, Elgin City and ourselves to get some fans in on an initial basis which is fabulous.

“Hopefully people around the country can see this as the small green shoots of recovery.

“We are very positive. We feel we could have more than 300 in quite safely and I’m sure Ross County and Elgin are the same.

“Theatres have got 27% or 28% of their indoor capacity allowed to attend and we are looking at 5% or 6% of our capacity. It is a start.

“It allows us to see fans back in the stadium and hopefully it will make a big difference.

“The games are surreal with no supporters. Every club will tell you that.

“We are fortunate we have ready-made pre-season matches against the Highland League clubs, which is a very good standard.

“Normally when you play some of these matches in June or July there can be only 30 or 40 people at the games.

“But it is a pre-season friendly and you just accept it.

“To have actual league and cup games without fans is surreal and doesn’t feel right at all.”

It will be the second meeting between Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers in under a fortnight following last Tuesday’s 3-3 draw in the Betfred Cup with the Kirkcaldy men securing the penalty shootout bonus point.

Robertson reckons the 300 fans could be in for a treat when Caley Thistle and top of the table Raith meet again tomorrow.

He added: “The last match against Raith was a terrific match. It finished 3-3 and it could have been 6-6 or 7-7 such was the attacking intent from both teams.

“I was fortunate in my career that big crowds didn’t make a difference. I was selfish and focused on what I had to do for the team. Some players can do that and some can’t.

“I hope having the 300 fans will give the players a boost.

“There will be a semblance of an atmosphere which is what we want.

“If the game is half as good as it was at Kirkcaldy the 300 fans are in for a real treat.”