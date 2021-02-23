Caley Thistle forced to settle for 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic following late drama

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle were forced to settle for a point in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic.

Inverness had turned the game on its head following Innes Cameron’s opener, taking the lead through quickfire goals from Wallace Duffy and James Keatings.

Miles Storey saw a penalty saved which would have made the points safe, with the miss proving costly as Alloa restored parity through Alan Trouten’s spot-kick.

Although the result moves Inverness up to sixth, they missed the opportunity to make further ground on the play-0ff spots, with three points separating them from fourth-placed Queen of the South.

Inverness, who had Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson in charge with manager John Robertson on compassionate leave following a family bereavement, named an unchanged side from Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ayr United.

Caley Jags made a bright start, with David Carson seeing an effort blocked behind by the visitors’ defence, while at the other end Stefan Scougall threatened with an effort from the edge of the box which was gathered by Mark Ridgers.

Alloa made the breakthrough on 20 minutes however, with Raymond Grant slipping the ball through for Cameron to round Ridgers before slotting home.

Inverness’ closest to an equaliser in the first half came eight minutes later, when Nikolay Todorov flashed a header just wide from Cameron Harper’s free-kick.

Todorov had another headed attempt five minutes before the break, with the Bulgarian nodding wide from Carson’s cross.

MacGregor saw a goal chalked off on the stroke of half time, with referee Grant Irvine disallowing his strike following a foul by Shane Sutherland in the build-up.

Inverness looked to up their threat at the start of the second half, with Allardice seeing a powerful drive from the edge of the box held by Parry following MacGregor’s lay-off.

The Wasps could have doubled their advantage on 58 minutes when Scott Taggart’s free-kick came through to Alan Trouten at the far post, but he sent his effort wide of target.

Just when Inverness looked to be running out of time they turned the game on its head with two goals in as many minutes.

Duffy’s equaliser was a superb strike from 30 yards, with the ball falling to him after Harper’s cross had only been partially cleared.

Within 60 seconds the hosts were ahead, after Storey’s cutback was lashed home by Keatings from just inside the box.

Inverness had a golden opportunity to secure the points when Grant was penalised for handling Sutherland’s strike on 81 minutes, however Storey saw his penalty saved by Parry.

Caley Jags had further chances, with Keatings nodding just wide and Storey seeing a header ruled out for offside.

The penalty miss proved costly as Alloa levelled from the spot themselves on 86 minutes, after Harper had brought down Taggart inside the box. Trouten composed himself to send Ridgers the wrong way, with the outcome ultimately frustrating for the Highlanders.