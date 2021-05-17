Monday, May 17th 2021 Show Links
Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov scores place in team of the season

By Paul Chalk
May 17, 2021, 3:49 pm Updated: May 17, 2021, 3:54 pm
© SNS GroupNikolay Todorov is in the PFA Scotland team of the season.
Nikolay Todorov’s lethal goal-grabbing for Caley Thistle has shot him into PFA Scotland’s Championship team of the season.

The players’ union has included four title-winning Hearts players in their team of 11.

But Bulgarian Todorov, who netted 11 times for ICT last term, has been picked to join a three-pronged attack alongside Hearts’ Liam Boyce and Connor Shields of Queen of the South.

Double figures all round

Former Ross County star Boyce was out in front with 15 goals, while Queens’ Shields notched the same tally as ICT’s top scorer Todorov.

The 24-year-old former Falkirk forward is out of contract at the end of the month and ICT will be keen to secure his services.

Scotland and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Who made up the starting 11?

The PFA Scotland team was: goalkeeper: Craig Gordon; defenders: Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South), Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic), Lee Ashcroft (Dundee), Michael Smith (Hearts); midfielders: Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers), Andy Irving (Hearts), Charlie Adam (Dundee); forwards: Connor Shields (Queen of the South), Liam Boyce (Hearts), Nikolay Todorov (Inverness).

