Shane Sutherland eyes more goals after quick-fire Caley Thistle start to league season

Shane Sutherland was thrilled to get off the mark in the Championship – and is determined to keep the goals coming for Caley Thistle.

The Inverness striker kept his cool to score a fine solo goal to post a 1-0 opening day win at Arbroath at the weekend, adding to the goal he scored in the Premier Sports Cup last month against Stirling Albion.

With Raith Rovers at home this Saturday, the former Peterhead and Elgin City striker, who was praised by head coach Billy Dodds, is on the hunt for more.

He said: “It was a tough game at Arbroath. It always is. Thankfully, we got it on a good day – it wasn’t blowing a gale, like it normally is.

“In terms of the performance, it is a great start, but that’s all it is. It’s three points on the board and we are looking to kick on.

“As a striker, you always want to get your first league goal as soon as possible. That’s two competitive goals and the first league win, so I’m looking to kick on now.”

Belief was high ahead of opener

To leave Gayfield with maximum points was a massive early season boost for Caley Thistle after they bowed out of the League Cup.

Sutherland explained that the belief existed within the group that they could get the win in Angus.

He added: “Not many teams come here and win. They have one of the best home records.

“It was a tough fixture to start with, but as a squad we knew it was a winnable fixture. We’ll always set out to win, so we’re delighted to get that one on Saturday.”

Celebrating with fans ‘means a lot’

His classy finish beyond goalkeeper Derek Gaston ended with a celebration in front of the vocal visiting fans and the 30-year-old, back for his second spell at ICT, was thrilled to share that elation with them after lockdown had kept them at home for so long.

He said: “It was a weird feeling to have the fans there when we came out for the warm-up.

“It’s been a while since we had away fans at our games, so it will brilliant to have them back and to score right in front of them and celebrate was great.

“You can see how much it means to them. It means a lot to us to have fans back as well.”