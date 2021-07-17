Caley Thistle lose penalty shoot-out against Stirling Albion after storming back to draw

Caley Thistle fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup – but were edged out 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out.

Dylan Mackin’s long-range free-kick shot the Binos ahead inside the first five minutes and it was 2-0 on 20 minutes when Keiran Moore scored with a simple tap-in.

Roddy MacGregor, in a neat link-up with Manny Duku, made it 2-1 soon after that and Shane Sutherland progressed the comeback with a fine strike just after the break.

There were no more goals and a penalty shoot-out was required to settle it, with Stirling keeper Blair Currie the hero, saving twice to earn a 3-2 win.

Since first meeting in 1998, Stirling had never won this fixture, with ICT winning their last encounter 2-0 on penalties in July 2017.

However, the more current stat which Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds highlighted this week was the 3-2 victory win for the Binos against Cove Rangers in Group A last weekend.

Yes, Cove had selection problems, but it was still a gusty win for the League Two team, who were pipped to the promotion play-offs by a mere two points in May.

The Caley Jags got up and running for the season with a 2-0 win against Peterhead here on Tuesday in a tie they deserved to win by a bigger margin had they been more clinical in the first half.

The Inverness club have never qualified from the groups since they were introduced to the League Cup in 2016 and are keen to change that by either winning this section or being one of the four strongest runners-up.

One of the midweek Inverness scorers Aaron Doran began the day on the bench, with Michael Gardyne coming in for his first competitive start.

Cammy Mackay got his chance in the nets in place of Mark Ridgers, with Roddy MacGregor taking the place of Reece McAlear.

Stirling were unchanged, with two-goal attacking midfielder from last week, Nathan Flanagan, wearing 11 and no doubt one to watch.

Albion started well and won a corner inside 30 seconds after appealing for a handball off Cameron Harper.

In the fifth minute, they marched in front when Mackin crashed an unstoppable free-kick beyond Mackay and into the net.

Efforts from Shane Sutherland, Duku and Tom Walsh were not far off the mark as ICT pressed for a swift reply.

However, the pressure was cranked up further when, from a slick move, Moore was at the back post to tuck away a cross from Flanagan.

Caley Thistle were up against it, but a moment of magic on 27 minutes hauled them back into the contest when MacGregor slotted the ball past Blair Currie after trading passes with Duku.

Inverness captain Sean Welsh was replaced by Scott Allardice on 38 minutes, with the captain seemingly having picked up a knock.

On the stroke of half-time, strong Caley Jags appeals for a spot-kick were dismissed by referee Alan Newlands after Duku went down from a strong challenge by defender Paul McLean.

The Championship side were level though just four minutes into the second half when, from a smart Duku backheel, Sutherland steered a wicked shot past Currie.

FT: ICTFC 2-2 Stirling Albion Stirling Albion win the bonus point 3-2 on penalties pic.twitter.com/ICPisbhc31 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 17, 2021

Stirling reminded fans they were still in it to win it as Jack Leitch saw his effort come back off the crossbar on 56 minutes, then at the other end, Cameron Harper flashed a free-kick wide.

Despite their efforts, neither team could find a winner and it went straight to a shoot-out.

ICT’s Tom Walsh and Stirling’s Leitch had their penalties saved, Carson shot over the bar and Banner struck the crossbar.

It came down to Sutherland’s effort and Currie pulled off the save to earn the Binos the bonus point. Caley Thistle take one point for drawing the tie, which sees them slip to third in the table behind their opponents.

Elsewhere in this second today, Peterhead defeated Cove Rangers 3-1 to get off the mark.

The Highlanders will aim to keep the pressure on Hearts at the top of the table on Tuesday when they head along the A96 to tackle Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers, while Stirling host the Jambos in their first home tie of the competition the same night.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Mackay 6, Harper 6, Welsh 5 (Allardice 38), Gardyne 6 (Doran 62), Carson 6, Sutherland 6, MacGregor 7, Walsh 6, Broadfoot 6 (Devine 62), Duku 6 (McAlear 82), Fyffe 6 (Deas 46). Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Duffy, Nicolson, Cairns.

STIRLING ALBION (4-1-4-1): Currie 7, Cummins 6 (McGeachie 74), McNiff 6, McLean 6, McGregor 6, Laird 6 (Banner 82), Moore 7 (Heaver 90), Omar 6, Leitch 7, Flanagan 6, Mackin 6 (Carrick 74). Subs not used: Law (GK), Roberts, Bikey.

REFEREE: Alan Newlands 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Roddy MacGregor.