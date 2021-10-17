Caley Thistle grind through gears to motor forward at top of Championship

Billy Dodds believes the Championship winners will have to grind their way to the title – and he’s thrilled the Caley Jags are proving they can do just that.

The Inverness head coach has watched his team turn it on this season, but he’s also well used to his players riding storms, rolling up sleeves and getting the job completed in a clinical fashion.

Saturday’s 2-0 home win against ninth-placed Morton was valuable enough for the leaders, who moved on to 22 points from their first nine games.

But after goals from freed Ross County duo Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne earned them the victory, they learned Kilmarnock had leaked a late goal to draw 2-2 at rock-bottom Dunfermline Athletic.

Raith Rovers’ 2-1 victory over Arbroath pushed them just ahead of Killie on goal difference before they host ICT on Saturday.

For the Caley Jags, this was the perfect league response to their surprise 2-1 loss at Hamilton two weeks ago as they moved five points clear at the top.

Last weekend’s 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy triumph at Elgin City was the perfect pick-up ahead of return to league business.

ICT were ‘thoroughly professional’

Dodds was thrilled that his players stood up to the threats from Morton and took their chances when they came along, but insists most matches will require grit to succeed.

He said: “We had to show a bounce back on Saturday. I know we beat Elgin and that got us a bit of confidence, but we had to ensure we had to respond in the league and get the result no matter what.

“I didn’t enjoy the game at times, but I thought my players were thoroughly professional. I would just have liked to have kept the ball a bit better, but they know that and I’m a perfectionist.

“They have got a really good mentality when Morton hit us on the break and had a couple of moments, we had enough within us to see it out.

“I am more delighted after this game than I have for a long time, not because we’re top of the league and five points clear. It’s because the way in which we got the three points.

“Sometimes it’s not pretty and you play half a dozen good games in this Championship, the rest of the time it’s a grind. Saturday was a grind and a brilliant three points.”

Clean sheet welcome after slip-ups

Three of the usual back four were in situ once more, with right-back David Carson on bereavement leave after the death of his father last week.

Midfielder Scott Allardice filled the void, with young Wallace Duffy dropping to the bench, while Reece McAlear was given the nod in place of Tom Walsh.

The big talking point was whether Mckay, who had scored five times in cup-ties but not started in the league, would get a chance after hitting three against Elgin a week ago.

He took that chance on 22 minutes with a classic and cool finish stemming from quick-thinking Mark Ridgers.

The keeper mopped up a corner and launched the ball on to the boot of Mckay and the striker slotted past Jack Hamilton in the Ton goal. He’s on six for the season overall now.

The Greenock side were slick and dangerous though and Tom Allan dipped a shot over the top and it took some gutsy defending to shut them out.

Concern for duo after head clash

On the stroke of half-time, Gardyne and Cameron Blues went down off the ball beside the Morton goal and they required treatment to their heads.

They both walked off the pitch, but an announcement let fans know there would be a delay of 15 minutes before the second half started to allow the players to be checked and cleared for a return. Thankfully, they both returned.

And Gardyne wasted little time in netting the killer second when he pounced from close range to supply a neat finish.

Visitors squander close-range header

Morton’s best chance came with 15 minutes left when substitute Reece Lyon’s drive was spilled by Ridgers and Gary Oliver nodded wide with only the keeper to beat.

Although not involved in the goals, livewire Roddy MacGregor deserves a special mention as he was at the heart of many positive moves from the leaders who head to Kirkcaldy in peak spirits this weekend.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Gardyne 7, Mckay 7 (Jamieson 77), Sutherland 6 (Duku 58), MacGregor 7, Broadfoot 6, Allardice 6, McAlear 6 (Doran 62). Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Duffy, Walsh, McDonald.

MORTON (3-4-1-2): Hamilton 6, Strapp 6, McEntee 6, Jacobs 6, Oliver 6, Blues 7, Knowles 6 (Muirhead 63), Reilly 6 (Lyon 69), Oksanen 6, Allan 6 (Russell 46), Lithgow 6. Subs not used: Ledger, McLean, McGrattan, King.

Referee: Mike Roncone.

Attendance: 1900.

Man of the match: Michael Gardyne.